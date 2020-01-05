Chronic disease self-management
Area Agency on Aging for Southwest Florida is offering a free six-week workshop, the Chronic Disease Self-Management Program. Workshops begin Jan. 6 and continue on Tuesday afternoons through Feb. 10 at The Verandas of Punta Gorda, 24500 Airport Road. Adults over age 60 and adults with disabilities who have one or more chronic conditions are eligible to participate. Space is limited and advance registration is required. To register, contact Sherry Young, AAASWFL’s Health & Wellness Coordinator at sherry.young@aaaswfl.org or by calling 866-413-5337.
Rockin’ Run & Roll 5K
The City of North Port will host its second annual Rockin’ Run & Roll 5K on Jan. 18. This event is open to all ages and abilities.The flat, fast 3.1-mile race is well marked with a water stations along the route. All registration must be completed online at www.runsignup.com/NP5k. This year’s event theme is “Back to the ’80s’’ Parks & Recreation is encouraging participants to dress in their best ’80s attire. 7:30-10:30 a.m. Jan. 18. North Port Parks & Rec, 6207 W, Price Blvd., North Port. 941-429-7275 or parks@cityofnorthport.com.
SKY YMCA Spin-a-Thon/ ‘Pedal for Parkinson’s’
The fifth annual SKY YMCA Spin-a-Thon where you can “Pedal for Parkinson” will be from 7 a.m. to noon Jan. 18 at Bayfront YMCA Community Event Center, 750 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. This is an indoor cycling event that is open to members and nonmembers. No experience necessary. Choose to ride for one, two, three, up to four hours. Enjoy team teaching, fun music, raffles and food all while enjoying a beautiful view of the Peace River. The cost is $25 per hour or $85 for all four hours. Net proceeds will be utilized to purchase the bike computers needed to bring the “Pedal For Parkinson’s” program to the YMCA. This program helps those living with Parkinson’s improve their balance, reduce tremors and reduce the disease symptoms by as much as 35%. Sign up online at runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/SPINATHON or in person at the Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email frontdesk2pg@skyymca.org.
Register for 2020 Gulf Coast Games For Life
Registration is now open for the 31st annual Gulf Coast Games for Life, which take place January and February at locations throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties. The 2020 Gulf Coast Games for Life events are open to amateur athletes 50 years and older as of Dec. 31, 2020. The games are a qualifying event for the Florida Senior Games State Competition, which serve as a qualifier for the 2021 National Senior Games that will be held in Fort Lauderdale. Gulf Coast Games for Life consists of 19 events beginning with the 5K Road Race on Jan. 18 and continuing with events Feb. 1-9. Events take place in Sarasota County, Manatee County and the City of North Port. Other events include basketball shooting, bowling, golf, pickleball, shuffleboard and more. A one-time registration fee of $12 is required, with $3 for each event. Some events may also have a facility fee. For a full list of events or to register online visit scgov.net/parks. Additional information is also available by calling the Sarasota County Contact Center at 941-861-5000.
C.A.R.E Ball
The Center for Abuse and Rape Emergencies (C.A.R.E.) will host “Beneath the Sea” Jan. 25. The 32nd annual fundraising event, will be at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center. C.A.R.E has been assisting victims of domestic abuse, sexual assault, and all victims of violent crime in Charlotte County for 38 years. Individual tickets are $135 per person; tables of 10 can be purchased for $1,250 before Dec. 31. After Dec. 31, the price is $1,350. Last date to purchase tickets is Jan. 15. Gaming and open bar, included in the ticket price, which can be purchased at www.carefl.org or by calling 941-639-5499. There are also sponsorship opportunities for your businesses. All funds raised stay in Charlotte County. For information on sponsorships contact: John Wright (941-639-3720), Ceres Austria (941-661-1375), Judi Harris (941-380-2443) or Kelly Liscum (941-916-5196).
CHEC Fun Run
The Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center in Punta Gorda welcomes all runners and walkers to its first Trek for CHEC event on Jan. 25. This event will feature competitive runs and fun walks for people of all ages. There will be food trucks, a band, special activities such as “how to fish” lessons for younger children, a Fabulous Door Prize raffle and more. The first event is a 10K competitive run. The second event is a dual 5K competitive run and 5K fun walk. The third event is a 1-mile fun walk for younger children. The first event begins at 7:45 a.m. Several (trail) routes will be used simultaneously and at staggered times — see the trail maps at checflorida.org/trekforchec.html for details. Register at Runsignup.com (search for Trek for CHEC in the “Find a Race” search field) today. CHEC’s mission is to build awareness and encourage conservation of our area’s rich natural resources while protecting the environment. Proceeds will help further environmental educational programs for children and adults.
Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2020
Charlotte County Community Services will host “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2020 from March 1-22. This Olympic style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for senior citizens. The games are sanctioned by the Florida Sports Foundation and serve as a qualifier for the Florida Senior Games State Championships. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration opens Jan. 2, 2020 and additional information can be obtained at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood or www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov. Registration deadline for a game T-shirt is Feb. 7. For information, contact Willie Vails at 941-681-3760 or Willie.Vails@CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
5K Color Run
Relay For Life of North Port is hosting the 5K Color Run at 8 a.m. March 14. The race will take place on North Port High School’s campus, beginning and finishing around the football track. Colored powder will be tossed at the start, each mile marker and the finish line. Afterward there will be an after party with refreshments and snacks for participants and some entertaining activities for the younger kids. There will be awards for top male/female overall and for top finishers in age categories. North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. All profits received from this race will go directly toward cancer research through the American Cancer Society. Info online: bit.ly/NPRelayRace.
