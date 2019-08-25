Techniques to improve sleep
Laura R. Korman, DC, DACBN, invites you to opt-in to an educational email series to learn about the importance of sleep. During “The Importance of Sleep” email series, Dr. Korman will provide useful information about the importance of sleep, the negative health effects of chronic sleep deprivation, and share techniques to help you get into healthier sleep habits.
“By opting in to ‘The Importance of Sleep’ email series, you will receive the techniques you need to help you get back to a good night’s sleep. We will cover topics including unhealthy habits leading to sleep deprivation, sleep cycles, potential causes of sleep deficiency, tips on creating a healthy routine and much more,”says Dr. Korman.”
For more information about this resource, and to register, visit drlaurakorman.synduit.com/TSES0001 or visit the clinic site at www.drlaurakorman.com.
Yoga Month Bingo Challenge
September is National Yoga Month. Come celebrate with The Yoga Sanctuary and discover the transformational power of a consistent yoga practice. Participate in our month-long game of Yoga Month Bingo and see the difference yourself. In addition to feeling stronger, more relaxed and less stressed, you will also be supporting the Peace River Wildlife Center. The Aug. 29 Community Class at PRWC kicks off the bingo game, which culminates with a celebration for all participants and supporters on Oct. 2.For more information call 941-505-YOGA (9642), email info@theyogasanctuary.biz, visit www.theyogasanctuary.biz or see on Facebook page at www.facebook.com/yogasanctuary.
‘Remember the Fallen’ 5K & 10K Memorial Run
The NPFR Honor Guard will host their 9th Annual “Remember the Fallen” 5K & 10K Memorial Run on Sept. 7 at 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Inspired by the events that took place on 9-11-01, this will be a day to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. Info: runsignup.com/Race/FL/NorthPort/RemembertheFallen5K MemorialRun.
Venice Triathlon 2019
A great family event where you will swim parallel with the shore in the Gulf of Mexico, bike on smooth, closed Harbor Drive, run on paved roads and sidewalks through Maxine Barritt Park to Caspersen beach will be held at 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 7. All racers must be annual USAT members or purchase one-day membership day of the race. Photo ID required for race bags/timing chips. Swim 400 meters, bike 11.5 miles and run 5K. For more information, visit www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/Venice/Triathlon.
Healthy Charlotte to screen documentary on childhood trauma and resilience
Healthy Charlotte is sponsoring a screening of the documentary “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte. Directed by James Redford, son of Robert, this hour-long documentary looks at the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences and prevention and treatment of toxic stress, now understood to be one of the largest public health issues facing our generation and a leading cause of everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression. The documentary is designed to spread a message of awareness but, more importantly, hope. The event will start with the film and end with a discussion on how participants can apply strategies from the film in their own lives and throughout Charlotte County. Registration is required. To register contact Jennifer Sexton at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County at 941-624-7200, ext. 7279, or email jennifer.sexton@flhealth.gov.
