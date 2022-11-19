Charlotte County Habitat for Humanity’s 24th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Fun Walk

Chase the bicycle riding turkey around the Florida Southwestern State College campus, 26300 Airport Road, Punta Gorda, at 7:30 a.m. Nov. 24. Signup at https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/PuntaGorda/CCHabitatTurkeyTrot.


 

