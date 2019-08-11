Chelsea Place presents ‘10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s’
Chelsea Place Adult Day Care is hosting an educational program presented by the Alzheimer’s Association from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Chelsea Place Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Alzheimer’s Association Program Specialist Amy Schenk, RN, MSEd, will address the “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s.” Schenk’s program will also address: Typical age-related changes, how to approach someone about memory concerns, benefits of an early diagnosis and the diagnostic process and Alzheimer’s Association resources. To register, contact Amie Conti at 941-787-0687 or aconti@chelseaplacecare.com. You can also visit alz.org/CRF to register online.
Pirate Treasure Trot 5K
This 5K race is held as a fundraiser to benefit the Boys and Girls Cross Country teams at Port Charlotte High School on Aug. 17. The 5K course is flat and winding, multi-surface, with the start and finish on the paved track. The course includes some grass fields, paved sidewalks, parking, and driveways on and surrounding the Port Charlotte High School Campus and the Charlotte County Technical Center. The 1-mile fun run will be on the track and grass fields on the Port Charlotte High School Campus. www.runsignup.com/Race/FL/PortCharlotte/PirateTreasureTrot5K.
Complementary and integrative approaches for pain management
Gulfcoast South Area Health Education Center will be providing a training seminar at the Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 20. Exhibitors will be present. This seminar will feature Jill Klayman, Ph.D. as she presents “Complementary and Integrative Approaches for Pain Management.” The seminar will begin with light refreshments and highlight various exhibits, including tai chi, yoga, gyrotonix, massage, acupuncture and HealthFit. Klayman will present from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and follow with a 30-minute Q&A session.
The target audience includes physicians, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, other health care providers and interested community members. There is no cost to attend this event. For more information, contact 941-361-6602 or email eyoder@health.usf.edu. To register for this event, contact Erinn Yoder at 941-361-6602.
‘Remember the Fallen’ 5K & 10K Memorial Run
The NPFR Honor Guard will host their 9th Annual “Remember the Fallen” 5K & 10K Memorial Run on Sept. 7 at 1602 Kramer Way, North Port. Inspired by the events that took place on 9-11-01, this will be a day to remember, honor and support the first responders and members of the armed services who protect and serve our community and country every day. Info: runsignup.com/Race/FL/North Port/RemembertheFallen5K MemorialRun.
Healthy Charlotte to screen documentary on childhood trauma and resilience
Healthy Charlotte is sponsoring a screening of the documentary “Resilience: The Biology of Stress and the Science of Hope” at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Mid-County Regional Library, 2050 Forrest Nelson Blvd, Port Charlotte. Directed by James Redford, son of Robert, this hour-long documentary looks at the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences and prevention and treatment of toxic stress, now understood to be one of the largest public health issues facing our generation and a leading cause of everything from heart disease and cancer to substance abuse and depression. The documentary is designed to spread a message of awareness but, more importantly, hope. The event will start with the film and end with a discussion on how participants can apply strategies from the film in their own lives and throughout Charlotte County. Registration is required. To register, contact Jennifer Sexton at the Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County at 941-624-7200, ext. 7279 or email jennifer.sexton@flhealth.gov.
Frantz EyeCare Day of Giving Back
Frantz EyeCare announces its fourth annual Day of Giving Back-scheduled for Oct. 4, when deserving individuals will receive the gift of sight, compliments of Frantz EyeCare. This is the fourth year Frantz EyeCare has participated in Mission Cataract, a program that provides free Cataract Surgery to deserving patients whose vision has been affected by cataracts and cannot afford to pay for the procedure to remove them. Surgeries will be performed at the Suncoast Surgery Center in Fort Myers. For more information, call 239-418-0999 or learn more at BetterVision.net.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Charlotte County will be held on Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. Sign up today at act.alz.org/charlottefl. or contact Kathy Heldman at 312-203-6418 or email kaheldman@alz.org.
Golf tournament to raise money for scholarship funds
The second annual APWA/PRES joint golf tournament will be held with registration and continental breakfast at 7 a.m. on Oct. 26 at the Pelican Pointe Golf and Country Club, 499 Derbyshire Drive, Venice. Raffle tickets, mulligans and 50/50 tickets will be available for purchase. Entry fee is $75 per player which includes continental breakfast, buffet lunch, cart, green fees, range balls, door prize and goodie bag. For more information, contact dpopescu@dkmassoc.com.
