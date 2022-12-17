Health & Wellness Expo

The Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo will be at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall Jan.28

 SUN FILE PHOTO

Suncoast Living Health & Wellness Expo

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 28. Port Charlotte Town Center mall, 1441 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. For additional information, call 941-204-2222.


 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments