Merged Florida-based health systems to be known as Empath Health
Empath Health and Stratum Health System announced that their merged organizations will be known as Empath Health. The two not-for-profit care organizations have joined together in a merger of equals to create the country’s largest not-for-profit health system delivering non-acute care and services through its skilled, medical and holistic programs to individuals with chronic, advanced and terminal illnesses and those experiencing grief. The two legacy hospices — Tidewell Hospice and Suncoast Hospice — will continue to operate under their existing brands.The combined Empath Health organization will serve over 6,000 individuals a day, 50,000 annually, creating a bridge between chronic, advanced and terminal care and providing seamless integration based on individual needs. In addition, it will provide a variety of community-based programs that reflect their commitment to the preservation of their charitable missions.
Chronic Disease Self-Management Program — ‘It’s All About You’Lee Health Solutions, a department of Lee Health, is offering “It’s All About You” — a research based Chronic Disease Self-Management program originally developed at Stanford University Patient Education Research Center. The program is designed for people 18 years of age or older with chronic health conditions to help them learn ways to better manage their chronic conditions and the symptoms that often accompany chronic health conditions. The virtual workshop is two hours once a week for six weeks, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., beginning May 18. For more information or to register, call 239-343-9264.
Lee Health offers free workshop on HIV self-managementThe six-week workshop is focused on education and awareness. Participants will learn how to live with a chronic condition, manage medications, understand the benefits of exercise, make smarter decisions related to healthy eating, work more effectively with health professionals, understand ways to manage difficult emotions and improve your sleep through different methods and tools. The virtual workshop starts May 19 and runs through June 23. For more information or to register, call 239-343-9264.
Alzheimer’s Association teams up with Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation to share caregiver tipsCaring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease can be stressful, and for those who are new to caregiving, it can also seem overwhelming. To help families cope with the challenges of dementia caregiving, the Alzheimer’s Association is teaming up with the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation to share some helpful tips. The two organizations will host “Play by Play: Creating Care Plans,” a virtual program on combating caregiver stress and maintaining a healthy lifestyle. “Play by Play: Creating Care Plans” will begin at 2 p.m. May 20. The program is free to attend. Register by calling the Alzheimer’s Association at 800-272-3900 or by visiting bit.ly/AlzPlaybook.
Autism screening for young childrenGolisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to age 5. The next screening will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, suite 102, Fort Myers. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
Trivia for a causeGet your thinking caps on and enjoy a fun night of trivia for a great cause at 6:30 p.m. May 21. The Punta Gorda YMCA is hoping to help brighten our children’s futures by raising money for the Children and Families Scholarships Fund while testing your general knowledge. Bring your own food or drinks to enjoy. Popcorn and water will be available for purchase as well. Prizes will be awarded to the teams with the biggest brains. Gather your team of up to 8 friends and reserve your table. $10 per person or $80 for an entire table. Tables are limited. Call 941-505-0999 to sign up.The event will be at the Bayfront Center YMCA, 750 Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda.
Thursday Talks The Punta Gorda YMCA is excited to introduce a new lecture series called Thursday Talks. In the coming months, various speakers with diverse backgrounds will be stopping by the Punta Gorda YMCA to share a bit about their careers, past or present. 12:30 p.m. May 27: Gary Butler-Military Heritage Museum. June 3: K-9 Officer David Musgrove. June 10: Peace River Wildlife Center. June 17: Air Force Brigadier General Bud Bell. Punta Gorda YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. The talks are free and open to the public. Sign up by registering at the Punta Gorda Ymca or call 941-505-0999.
‘Art by the disABLEd’Artwork by participants in Lee Health’s Arts in Healthcare program — “Art by the disABLEd” — will be on display through May 30 in the Big Arts Dunham Family Gallery, 900 Dunlop Road, Sanibel. Art by the disABLEd is a program for individuals with disabilities who are looking for showcase and exhibition opportunities for their creative works. You can also experience the show from the comfort of your own home by visiting bigarts.org, where you can take a virtual stroll through a high-definition 3D rendering of the gallery. For more information, call 239-395-0900. Arts in Healthcare is a nationwide movement that links the expressive arts with the healing arts and brings these into the mainstream of the traditional health care to promote the well-being of those who are ill and their caregivers. It integrates the expressive arts in all forms into the health care setting to provide creative outlets for patients, families and staff.
Senior Care ConferenceGain the knowledge and understanding to easily navigate the complex world of senior care. The event is free. Space is limited so make sure to get your tickets early at bit.ly/3end4wI. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 12 at Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.