Learn how to better manage your chronic pain
Would you like to learn how to better manage chronic pain conditions such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, back pain, headaches and more? Lee Health Solutions will be holding a free six-week workshop, entitled “Chronic Pain Self-Management” — a research-based program originally developed by Stanford University. Information presented in the virtual workshop can help you become empowered to improve your quality of life. Learn how to more easily manage your medications; understand the benefits of exercise; manage symptoms of stress, pain and fatigue; and make smarter decisions related to health eating. Participants will also receive a copy of the book “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Pain”. The virtual sessions will be from 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays beginning Aug. 4. For more information, call 239-424-3121.
Drive-Thru Back-to-School EventThe Florida Department of Health in Charlotte County has partnered with Sonshine Baptist Church and Safe Kids Southwest Florida, to bring the community some Back-to-School festivities from 10 a.m.-noon Aug. 14 at Sonshine Baptist Church, 23105 Veterans Blvd., Port Charlotte. The drive-thru event will include a food pantry, school supplies and goody bags.There will be vendors on site for the community to visit with. DOH-Charlotte will be giving out bicycle helmets and fitting them for each child. Pre-Registration for the September Child Passenger Event will also be taken at this event. There is no charge for the event, but space is limited. Reserve your spot by emailing Farrah.Fishman@flhealth.gov or calling 941-624-7200 ext.7273.
Community Educational SeriesAn educational series will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on the following date at Chelsea Place Senior Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call 941-787-0687 to register.
Aug. 26. Ivey Winkler, Charlotte County veteran service officer, ”Veterans Benefits”
Sept. 23: Camilita Aldridge, The Area Agency on Aging, “Medicare Open Enrollment Information”
Oct. 28: Amy Schenck, program specialist for The Alzheimer’s Association
Nov. 18: Tammy Wilkie, Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit “Community Programs: Take Me Home Program, Project Lifesaver & DNA Kits.”
Dec. 9: Mark Martella, attorney, Dellutri Law Group. “Protecting You and Your Family, Why A Estate Plan Is More Than Just a Will” and “The 7 Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make to Blow Their Retirement”
Virtual Dystonia Zoo DayThe inaugural Virtual Dystonia Zoo day in 2020 united thousands of individuals from all 50 states and 9 countries, on the same day, at the same time, to raise awareness and raise funds to support the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Fun live and virtual activities will be planned throughout the day from zoo keeper chats and expert chats to social media contests and arts and crafts. The live stream kicks off at noon Sept. 25. Register at https://letszoothis.swell.gives.
