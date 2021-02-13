Bayfront Health presents virtual health and wellness session
Bayfront Health’s next virtual health and wellness education session is scheduled for noon Feb. 18, with guest speaker Luis Dibos, M.D., cardiac surgeon with Bayfront Health Medical Group and chief of cardiac surgery at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. The session is part of a free monthly series titled “What’s for Lunch” and utilizes the Google Hangouts Meet platform. During this lunch break, hear the latest about the most common and serious valve disease problem, aortic stenosis. Signs, symptoms, risk factors and treatment options. Free. Register at www.bayfrontcharlotte.com/classes-events to reserve your virtual seat.
For a list of upcoming topics, and to view other events, classes and programs offered by Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, visit bit.ly/BayfrontEvents.
Girls on the Run registration is openGirls on the Run of SWFL’s registration for the spring season is now open. Girls on the Run is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls in third through eighth grade to be joyful, healthy and confident. The season will culminate with a 5K event to celebrate the girls’ growth throughout the season. Scholarship funding is available to those who qualify. More information about the program and registration can be found at www.gotrswfl.org.
Alzheimer’s Association program explores link between traumatic brain injury and dementia While the causes of Alzheimer’s disease are still largely unknown, over the past few decades, research has linked traumatic brain injury (TBI) to an increased risk of developing dementia.
The Alzheimer’s Association will examine this link in detail at “Heads Up: TBI and Understanding Potential Long-term Consequences,” as part of the organization’s “Ask the Expert” virtual program series at 11:30 a.m. Feb. 24.
Featuring Dr. Andrew Keegan, clinical medical director of the Roskamp Institute Neurology Clinic, and dementia specialist Louise Gallagher as guest speakers, the free program will explore the long-term impacts of traumatic brain injury on one’s brain health, as well as some evidence-based lifestyle tips that can help to reduce risk of dementia.
Visit www.bit.ly/ALZprogram to register, or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.
