Night of Hope & Healing

A celebration of what the community does to help end child abuse by bringing hope and healing to victims and their families. 6 p.m. Nov. 3. The Suncoast Air Center, 400 Airport Ave. E., Venice. Enjoy food and cocktails from local restaurants, silent and live auctions, and the opportunity to change lives and bring hope to the children of the community. For more information, call 941-365-1277, ext. 120.


 

