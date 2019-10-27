‘Healthy At Home’ holiday donation initiative
Senior Friendship Centers, Charlotte county, is holding its third annual “Healthy At Home” holiday donation initiative through Nov. 28. Every year during the holiday season, Senior Friendship Centers strives to provide gifts to those who visit our Friendship Cafés or receive our Home-Delivered Meals. Our clients rely on Senior Friendship Centers for daily hot meals as well as invaluable social activities. Research shows that loneliness and social isolation have the same risk for heart disease as smoking and increases the likelihood of mortality by 26%. Many of our clients have little or no nearby family support and the holidays are anything but joyful. Donation sites this year are: The Cultural Center in Port Charlotte (accepting donations through Nov. 8 only), Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, Consulate Health Care at 18480 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte, and four locations of the Charlotte County Sheriff’s office: Punta Gorda at 7474 Utilities Road, in Englewood at 11051 Wilmington Blvd., in Port Charlotte at 992 Tamiami Trail and at the Promenades Mall. Suggested donations include laundry detergent pods, fabric softener sheets, dish detergent, Handi-wipes, anti-bacterial cleaning wipes, personal care wipes, body wash, shampoo, conditioner, lotion, tissues, tea and instant coffee, dog and cat food, art supplies, and puzzle books. Gift card and cash donations may be sent via mail or at Harbour Heights location 27420 Voyageur Drive, Punta Gorda. For questions, call Jeanne DeLauro at 941-255-0723 or jdelauro@friendshipcenters.org.
Masquerade Trivia Night
Masquerade Trivia Night will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Chelsea Place Adult Day Care, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. $10 donation at the door. All proceeds will be donated to C.A.R.E. RSVP: 941-787-0687.
Fashion to a Tea fundraiser
Fashion to a Tea fundraiser will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Charlotte Harbor Yacht Club, 4400 Lister St, Port Charlotte. High tea buffet and and a fashion show by Hip Notique. Silent action and fun surprises. Models will be women in the community who have given of their time and effort to make Charlotte County a better place to live and work. The Guardian ad Litem volunteers work with children who have been abused, neglected or abandoned until a permanent placement can be found for them. Proceeds will help foster children in Charlotte County receive things other more fortunate children take for granted. Tickets are $40. Call 941-613-3233 or visit voicesforkids.org.
Run The Runways 5K
Run The Runways 5K will be Nov. 2 at the Punta Gorda Airport. Check in opens at 6 a.m. Run begins promptly at 7:30 a.m. Registration includes one general admission ticket to Saturday’s air show. After the run, come back and enjoy the show, featuring the United States Air Force Thunderbirds. Proceeds from the run benefit Special Olympics Florida. $40 in advance/$45 day-of. Register at www.floridaairshow.com.
‘Take Charge of Your Health Open House’
‘Take Charge of Your Health Open House’ at Sandhill Healing Center, 24901 Sandhill Blvd., Port Charlotte, in the Deep Creek Commons plaza from noon-3 p.m. Nov. 2, featuring demonstrations for Thermography, lectures on how acupuncture works for you, workshops and drawings.
Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo
Fishermen’s Village, 1200 W Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda, will host Suncoast Living Health and Wellness Expo from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 2. Visit with health and wellness experts at their informative booths, located on the Village promenade. Register to win great prizes. Free samples and screenings. Free admission and parking. For more information, visit https://www.fishville.com.
Driving Out Hunger Fall Golf Scramble
Now celebrating it’s 30th anniversary, The Homeless Coalition’s 8th Annual Driving Out Hunger Fall Golf Scramble will be Nov. 2 at the Riverwood Golf & Country Club, 4100 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte. This is a four person scramble with men, women and mixed teams. There will be a delicious continental breakfast and a southern style barbecue lunch. The cost is $85 per person. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., shotgun at 8:30 a.m. Contact Darcy Woods at 941-627-4313, ext.134 to reserve a spot or email Darcy.Woods@cchomelesscoalition.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.