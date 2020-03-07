Top 10 things you can do for joint pain
Arthritis in the hips and knees is shockingly common, but not very well understood. There are more than 100 different types of arthritis, and more than 50 million adults in the U.S. have some form.
Join us to learn the top 10 things you can do if you are experiencing joint pain. Understanding the cause of your pain, and the condition of your joints, goes a long way in developing a care plan. Class is at 2 p.m. March 10 at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda, Board Room, 809 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Personalized balance assessment
Anyone can lose the ability to balance. Receive an individualized assessment and learn ways to improve balance. Free. Limited time slots available. Class is 4:30 p.m. March 10 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte Center for Balance Disorders, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Call 941-766-4903 to register.
Heart attack care: Do you know the big 3?
Early heart attack care (EHAC), B.E.F.A.S.T. to spot a stroke and hands-only CPR are the big three things you should know. Knowing just may help you save someone’s life, possibly even your own.
This free course includes hands-on demonstrations. Space is limited. 1 p.m. March 13 at Bayfront Health Punta Gorda Medical Office Plaza, fourth-floor conference room, 713 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com.
Punta Gorda Shav-A-Thon — St. Baldrick’s Foundation Fundraiser
When you sit in the barber’s chair and put on that cape, you transform into a hero for kids with cancer. As a shavee, you’re not only raising funds researchers depend on to cure childhood cancer — you’re also spreading awareness every time you show off your bald head.
Your commitment to shave for the cause raises more than funds and awareness — it shows kids who lost their hair during treatment that you support them, and it brings hope to their families and friends. The event is 2-6 pm. March 14. Celtic Ray Public House, 145 E. Marion Ave., Punta Gorda. For more information, go to www.stbaldricks.org/events/puntagorda.
Senior Care Conference 2020
Helping you and your loved one navigate the complex world of senior care. Caring for the caregiver, organizing legal affairs, making a financial plan, senior care options and more. The conference is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 14. Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda. Space is limited. Reserve your seat at www.seniorsource.com or call 941-677-7233.
5K Color Run
Relay For Life of North Port is hosting the 5K Color Run at 8 a.m. March 14. The race will take place on North Port High School’s campus, beginning and finishing around the football track. Colored powder will be tossed at the start, each mile marker and the finish line.
Afterward there will be an after party with refreshments and snacks for participants and some entertaining activities for the younger kids. There will be awards for top male/female overall and for top finishers in age categories. North Port High School, 6400 W. Price Blvd., North Port. All profits received from this race will go directly toward cancer research through the American Cancer Society. Info: bit.ly/NPColorRun.
‘80 is the New 80’
Guest Speakers Carol Sparker of Sarasota, Nancy DeForge of Nokomis and Nancy Woodward of Venice will lead an interactive discussion of life through the decades, life today and their hopes and plans for the future in celebration of Women’s History Month.
The three women, all age 81, are exemplary of the Silent Generation, 1929-1945, having followed traditional roles and then creating new paths to more options and opportunities by choice and circumstance. “80 is the New 80” seeks to define this stage of life. The program is set for 2-3:30 p.m. March 19 at the Blue Lotus Mediation Center, 714 Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Make reservations at jwright@awesomeover60.com or 201-970-5350. There is a $10 fee at door.
ARCHway tennis/golf fundraiser event
The sixth annual ARCHway Institute for Addictive Diseases and Co-Existing Mental Health Disorders Golf Scramble is set for March 21, at Twin Isles Country Club, starting with registration at 7 a.m., 8:15 a.m. shotgun scramble. Entry fee is $100. The fee includes greens fees and cart with buffet lunch/silent auction following scramble. The second annual Tennis Mixer will beat 2 p.m. March 20 also at Twin Isles Country Club. Entry fee is $40, which includes entry and awards mixer poolside at 4 p.m.. For lunch and the silent auction only, cost is $35. Poolside only is $10. Proceeds will benefit the Charlotte Behavioral Health Care in Charlotte County and the Sheriff’s Addiction Recovery Initiative to be used helping an individual who is in need of financial help for recovery. Checks may be made payable and mailed to ARCHway Institute, 3941 Tamiami Trail, Suite 3157-53, Punta Gorda. Contact Dan Stuckey at Dan.stuckey@thearchwayinstitute.org for more information or 314-452-4982.
TEAM Punta Gorda Annual Golf Scramble
TEAM Punta Gorda’s 15th annual fundraising golf scramble is scheduled for March 21 at St. Andrews South Golf Club, 1901 Deborah Drive, Punta Gorda. The fee of $85 per player or $320 per team includes greens fees, cart, continental breakfast and lunch. Players of all abilities are welcome. Detailed information and registration forms are available online at www.teampuntagorda.org or contact team@teampuntagorda.org.
Feet Across Riverwood 5K Run/Walk
Gates are open to all that want to participate in this year’s Feet Across Riverwood 5K Walk/Run timed event. It is a flat and scenic 5K at the Riverwood Community, 4250 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Join this fun activity March 21 and promote wellness in the community. Proceeds are used to provide free cancer screenings for uninsured and underinsured residents of Charlotte County. Refreshments, music, as well as food trucks will be available to celebrate at the conclusion of the race. Race begins at 8 a.m. at the Riverwood Activity Center, 4250 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte. Sign up at www.projectdetect.org.
Tools to Quit: Free Help to Quit Smoking
Quitting tobacco isn’t easy. Finding help should be. Bayfront Health and Tobacco Free Florida offer free tools and services to help you get started. 2:30 p.m. March 23 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free. Call 866-534-7909 to register.
Emotions of the Heart: Stress Management Class
Everyone experiences stress from time to time; however, excessive stress can take a toll on your health. Learn techniques to recognize, manage, overcome and cope. 1:15 p.m. March 24 at Bayfront Health Wellness & Rehab Center, 733 E. Olympia Ave., Punta Gorda. Free. Call 941-637-2450 to register.
Attend a Seminar: What Do You Have To Lose?
If you’re considering weight loss surgery, the best place to start is with the right information. That’s why we offer free weight loss seminars as an opportunity to talk with the experts. Seminars are interactive and include members of our weight loss team. You are invited to bring a family member, friend, or other support person with you. 5 p.m. March 25 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free. Register at www.BayfrontHealthEvents.com or call 941-766-4564.
Siblings Class
Expecting? This class helps to prepare big brother(s) and big sister(s) for the arrival of a new family member. 6 p.m. March 26 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free. Space is limited. RSVP required. Call 941-766-4414 to register.
Breastfeeding Class
Taught by a Registered Nurse, this class gives expectant mothers important information to prepare for a successful breastfeeding experience. 6 p.m. March 31 at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, Conference Center, 2500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte. Free. Register at www.BayfrontBabies.com.
Honor Flight Classic Golf Tournament
Honor Flight Network is a nonprofit organization created to honor America’s veterans for all their sacrifices. The purpose is to transport veterans to Washington, D.C., to be honored at their memorial. The four-man scramble is $65 per person at the door on April 11. Fee includes golf, cart and lunch. Proceeds go to the Southwest Florida Honor Flight. 8:30 a.m. shotgun start. Rotonda Golf & Country Club The Palms Course, 266 Rotonda Circle, Rotonda West. The next Honor Flight will be May 2 from the Punta Gorda Airport. 941-685-0199 or 941-626-3069. Fax registration form to 941-564-8324 or email SalGiuliano6@gmail.com. Make checks payable to Village Place.
