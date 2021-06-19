Free autism screening for young children

Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to 5 years of age. The next screening will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 25 at the pediatric specialist office, 15901 Bass Road, Suite 102, Fort Myers. The ASD screening is conducted by the Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida. The screenings are administered by an advanced practice registered nurse, who has extensive training and experience in typical child development and developmental disorders. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.

