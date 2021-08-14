Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age. The next screening will be from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 27 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, Suite 102, Fort Myers. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
Community Educational SeriesAn educational series will take place 6-7:30 p.m. on the following date at Chelsea Place Senior Daytime Activity Center, 3626 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Call 941-787-0687 to register.
Aug. 26: Ivey Winkler, Charlotte County veteran service officer, ”Veterans Benefits”
Sept. 23: Camilita Aldridge, The Area Agency on Aging, “Medicare Open Enrollment Information”
Oct. 28: Amy Schenck, program specialist for The Alzheimer’s Association
Nov. 18: Tammy Wilkie, Charlotte County Sherriff’s Office Community Affairs Unit “Community Programs: Take Me Home Program, Project Lifesaver & DNA Kits.”
Dec. 9: Mark Martella, attorney, Dellutri Law Group. “Protecting You and Your Family, Why A Estate Plan Is More Than Just a Will” and “The 7 Biggest Financial Mistakes People Make to Blow Their Retirement”
Virtual Dystonia Zoo DayThe inaugural Virtual Dystonia Zoo day in 2020 united thousands of individuals from all 50 states and nine countries, on the same day, at the same time, to raise awareness and raise funds to support the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation. Fun live and virtual activities will be planned throughout the day from zoo keeper chats and expert chats to social media contests and arts and crafts. The live stream kicks off at noon Sept. 25. Register at https://letszoothis.swell.gives.
