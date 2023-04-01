Bike Safety

The Youth Bike Safety event at Port Charlotte High School April 15 will include safety information, giveaways, refreshments, raffles and a bike rodeo.

 PeopleImages.com — Yuri A/

Autism Awareness Month Meet and Greet

April is Autism Awareness Month and the North Port Police Department would like to honor and recognize individuals and families with kids on the Autism spectrum from 10 a.m.-noon April 2. There will have a tent set up with ice cream, T-shirts and other fun giveaways. The goal is to provide the kids and families an opportunity to interact with a police officer in a positive, friendly environment. It’s important to show that it’s OK to go to an officer for help. The Boundless Playground, located within the Garden of the Five Senses at 4299 Pan American Blvd., North Port, is fully accessible to kids and adults of all abilities. From sensory, to auditory, to mobility challenges, the Boundless Playground can accommodate. For additional information, visit https://tinyurl.com/AutismNP.


 

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments