April is Autism Awareness Month and the North Port Police Department would like to honor and recognize individuals and families with kids on the Autism spectrum from 10 a.m.-noon April 2. There will have a tent set up with ice cream, T-shirts and other fun giveaways. The goal is to provide the kids and families an opportunity to interact with a police officer in a positive, friendly environment. It’s important to show that it’s OK to go to an officer for help. The Boundless Playground, located within the Garden of the Five Senses at 4299 Pan American Blvd., North Port, is fully accessible to kids and adults of all abilities. From sensory, to auditory, to mobility challenges, the Boundless Playground can accommodate. For additional information, visit https://tinyurl.com/AutismNP.
Beeping Egg Hunt for Blind and Visually Impaired Children12:30 p.m. April 8. Children up to age 16 will search for eggs by listening for the “beeps” to win candy-filled eggs. Sponsored by the Venice Lions Club. Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice. For additional information, call 941-837-2789 or online at www.visitvenicefl.org.
Muddy Princess Punta Gorda 2023 Mud RunMuddy Princess is an outdoor 5K obstacle mud run for women only, ages 9 and up. Run, walk, crawl, climb, slide and laugh your way along the course. Complete the run as fast or as slowly as you like. 8 a.m. April 8. The Farm, 1447-2351, FL-31 Punta Gorda. To register, visit www.muddyprincess.com.
Muddy Kids Family Obstacle Mud RunA 1.5-2.2-mile family obstacle mud run for kids ages 5-15 and their families. Get ready to climb, jump, slide or crawl through 15 fun obstacles. 8 a.m.-noon April 9. Gates open at 7 a.m. The Farm, 1447-2351, Punta Gorda. To register, visit www.muddykids.us/events/punta-gorda.
Youth Bike Safety Event
Safety information, giveaways, refreshments, raffles and a bike rodeo. Attendees will also learn biking laws and expectations of motorists in regard to bicyclists. 8 a.m.-noon April 15 at Port Charlotte High School, 18200 Cochran Blvd., Port Charlotte. For additional information, call 941-255-7485.
Child Safety and Wellness WorkshopEach class will include information on child safety and wellness including child passenger safety, water safety, nutrition and sleep safely. Technicians will be available to check if car seats are installed properly. There will be a limited number of seats for those who qualify and need a seat.
5:30-7:30 p.m. April 18 at 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte.
5:30-7:30 p.m. May 18 at 650 Mary St., Punta Gorda.
SPARCCle on the Links Golf TournamentProceeds support SPARCC’s free and confidential programs and services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. 11 a.m. April 20 at the Plantation Golf and Country Club, 500 Rockley Blvd., Venice. Register at SPARCC.net/events.
Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. The group play cards, Bingo, has sing-a-longs and goes out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.
Hashimoto support groupHashimoto’s disease is an autoimmune disorder where an individual’s immune system makes antibodies that attack the thyroid gland. The group meets on the third Wednesday of each month at 11 a.m. at Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. For additional information, call 941-787-4234.
Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming, and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, weight loss and health, and strategies to achieve a healthy weight. Visit topschapter0828.wordpress.com or call 304-919-3794 for more information. Meetings: TOPS 0828 Wednesdays, weigh-in 8:45 a.m., meeting 9:15 a.m. at South PG Heights Civic Center, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. TOPS 0133 Fridays, weigh-in 8:15 a.m., meeting 8:45 a.m. at Trinity UMC, 23084 Seneca Ave., Charlotte Harbor.
Dance 2 B Fit
Choreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Centennial Recreation Center, 1120 Centennial Blvd., Port Charlotte. $2. For more information, call 941-613-3230 or email cyndybaxter17@hotmail.com.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www. pedalingforparkinsons.org.
Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, 941-505-0999 or email abuzick@ymcaswfl.org.
Englewood Community Beach YogaDaily from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Englewood Beach, 2100 N. Beach Road. For more information, visit lovinglightyoga.com or call 941-473-0135.
Beach Yoga
9 a.m. daily at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8:30 a.m. Monday-Saturday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
