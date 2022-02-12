Valentine’s Day workshop for kids
Open to all kids ages 6-12 for heart-filled yoga, pizza and crafts. 4:30-6 p.m. Feb. 14. The Literacy Center for Dyslexia, 695 Old Englewood Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-473-2266.
Alzheimer’s Association presents ‘Creating a Path Forward: Advancements in Science‘This Black History Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is emphasizing the importance of diversity in clinical trials. At 12:30 p.m. Feb. 15, the organization will host “Creating a Path Forward: Advancements in Science,” a virtual presentation that will address the growing need for minority participation in dementia research with a focus on the “New Imaging Dementia-Evidence for Amyloid Scanning Study.” Register at alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.
Hashimoto’s Support GroupThis Hashimoto’s Support Group has the goal to support attendees to regain and maintain their health related to having Hashimoto’s Disease. 11 a.m. Feb. 16 and March 16 at Beef ‘O’Brady’s, 1105 Taylor Road, Punta Gorda. Email Debbie.krider@gmail.com for additional information.
Alzheimer’s educational virtual conferenceThe Alzheimer’s Foundation of America will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Florida residents from 10 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Feb. 16. The free conference will allow participants to learn from, and ask questions of health, caregiving and long-term care experts. For more information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who cannot participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or online chatting at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page.
Autism screening for young childrenGolisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida, in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities® of Southwest Florida, offers a free monthly autism spectrum disorder screening for toddlers 18 months to five years of age. The next screening is from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Pediatric Specialist Office, 15901 Bass Road, suite 102, Fort Myers. A physician referral is not required. To schedule a screening, call 239-343-6838.
St. Vincent de Paul Walk for the PoorThe Society of St. Vincent de Paul District hosts the Walk for the Poor to raise funds and to increase awareness of the needs of the less fortunate living in the Charlotte County community. The 2022 Walk will begin at 9 a.m. Feb. 19 at the Gilchrist Park Pavilion in Punta Gorda. Registration begins at 8 a.m. For more information, call 917-549-0555 or 484-866-0913. To register, visit https://svdp-dov.org/charlotte.
Charlotte County ‘Fit for Life’ Senior Games 2022Charlotte County Community Services will host the “Fit for Life” Senior Games 2022 Track and Field event on March 5. All other events will be Oct. 1-Nov. 1. This Olympic-style event focuses on athletic competition and recreation opportunities for men and women 50 and over. Events will take place at various Charlotte County recreation facilities and parks. Registration is open for track and field events. Registration for all other events begins Aug. 15. For additional information, call 941-681-3760, visit the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood or online at www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov.
‘Walk for Them’The Jesus Loves You Ministry is hosting “Walk for Them” at 8 a.m. March 19 at Rotonda Community Park, 100 Rotonda Boulevard East, Rotonda West. Funds raised will go toward dedicated case management to help homeless become housed. Register at bit.ly/34dSJrI.
2022 Parkinson’s ExpoThe Parkinson’s Expo will feature presentations from medical experts on treatment options, the latest in research, managing the non-motor aspects of the disease, and more. The Expo is the largest free Parkinson’s specific educational event in the country with a national and global reach. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 26. Bradenton Area Convention Center, 1 Haben Blvd Palmetto. The expo will be in-person and virtual. Registration at NeuroChallenge.org or call 941-926-6413, ext. 105. Registration required.
FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic provides low cost dental servicesWant to get your teeth cleaned and support student learning? The Dental Hygiene Clinic at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in Building A on the FSW Lee Campus, 8099 College Parkway, Fort Myers. The FSW Dental Hygiene Clinic provides low-cost dental services including examinations, cleanings, x-rays and dental sealants performed by FSW Dental Hygiene students under the guidance of professional FSW Dental Hygiene faculty. The cost is $30 for children ages 17 and under and $50 for adults. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 239-985-8334.
Visually Impaired Peer GroupThe Visually Impaired Peer Group meets from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. weekly at the Wintergarden Presbyterian Church, 18305 Wintergarden Ave., Port Charlotte. Coffee and cookies/snacks provided. We play cards, Bingo, have sing-a-longs and go out to eat at local restaurants. For more information, call 941-268-7900.
Weight Loss & Fitness Support GroupTOPS (Take-Off-Pounds-Sensibly) is an affordable, welcoming and non-judging support group focused on weight loss and health management. Meetings focus on underlying weight issues such as stress-induced and emotional eating, how weight affects health and strategies for obtaining and maintaining a healthy weight. TOPS meets every Wednesday at South Punta Gorda Heights Civic Association, 11200 1st Ave., Punta Gorda. Weigh-in starts at 8:45 a.m. Meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. For more information, visit topschapter0828. wordpress.com.
Dance 2 B Fit
Choreographed dance with movement and strengthening for every muscle group. The dance is low impact and designed to be enjoyed, especially for the non-dancer. Great music and appropriate for all age groups. Thursday mornings from 9-10 a.m. at Ann and Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center, 6961 San Casa Drive, Englewood. $2. For more information, call 941-681-3760.
Pedaling for Parkinson’s10:45-11:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org. For additional locations, visit www.pedalingforparkinsons.org.
Rock Steady Boxing12:45-2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. YMCA, 2905 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. For more information, call 941-505-099 or email acausey@ymcaswfl.org.
Beach Yoga9 a.m. Monday through Saturday at North Jetty Beach, 1000 S. Casey Key Road, Nokomis. 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday through Friday at Manasota Beach, 8570 Manasota Key Road, Englewood. For more information, call 941-313-0358.
