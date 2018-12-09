Holiday Turkey Stuffings are in a category all of their own. Other types are those prepared for mushrooms, cabbage, wraps, and other small food items. Although referred to as turkey stuffing, most such holiday dishes are made separately from “The Bird,” which allows us to use a wider variety of ingredients.
Shop for your stuffing building blocks in the Healthy Aisle: make your stuffing base from whole grain bread, brown (or wild) rice, or corn meal. For texture contrast and flavor, add veggies, dried fruit, or nuts, herbs or spices. The U.S. Constitution doesn’t require us to eat unhealthy fare during the holidays or at any other time of the year. Try these easy, nutritious, and delicious recipes for your holiday meal or for any day of the year. Happy and healthy holidays to you.
Judy E. Buss is a Nutritional Cooking Instructor, Blogger for the American Holistic Health Association, and Speaker.
