We’ve changed habits and actions to protect our health during the pandemic, but one thing still remains the same — we need to take quick action with a possible heart attack or stroke. Waiting to get help can increase the damage to heart muscle or brain tissue.
“The sooner we can see a patient to assess their condition and intervene, the better,” said Luis Dibos, M.D., cardiac surgeon with Bayfront Health Medical Group and chief of Cardiac Surgery at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. “We have the resources to help patients; timely action and safety are top of mind at all times.”
Concern for safety during the pandemic has kept many people from seeking medical help and that can get in the way of timely treatment in an emergency. Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda are actively working to maintain a safe place patients can get medical help whether for a medical emergency or routine care.
At each hospital, precautions include enhanced practices for infection prevention, restricted access to the facility, and furniture arrangement to support social distancing and patient flow. Caregivers practice infection prevention including wearing personal protective equipment and washing hands before and after caring for each patient. Care for any COVID-19 positive patients is in a separate, designated unit.
Dibos continued, “It’s important for members of our community to put their health first and to feel comfortable getting the care they need, when they need it. It’s important to always seek immediate emergency medical care for serious conditions to support the best possible outcome.”
Calling 9-1-1 for an ambulance is the best action rather than trying to drive to the hospital yourself when you or someone you are with experiences heart attack or stroke symptoms. EMS crews are trained to care for patients experiencing heart attack and stroke, so you’ll get medical care sooner.
Signs of a possible heart attack can include chest pain or discomfort, shortness of breath, and/or pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm or shoulder. Women also may feel nauseous, light-headed or unusually tired.
Symptoms of a stroke can be remembered with the acronym F-A-S-T:
• Face drooping: Does one side of the face droop or is it numb?
• Arm weakness: Is one arm weak or numb?
• Speech difficulty: Is speech slurred, are they unable to speak, or are they hard to understand?
• Time to call 911: If the person shows any of these symptoms, even if the symptoms go away, call 911 and get them to the hospital immediately.
If you need more information on your personal risk factors for heart disease, schedule an appointment with your primary care doctor. If you need help finding a primary care physician, visit https://bit.ly/GetInQuicker. Telehealth and same-day appointments are available.
To learn more, visit www.BayfrontCharlotte.com.
