How certain nutrients affect your body

The effects of proper nutrition on the body are profound. When paired with routine exercise, a diet that’s rich in nutrients can lay the foundation for a long, healthy life.
Many people are aware that their bodies need nutrients like protein and carbohydrates every day, but they may not know just what these and other important nutrients do for their bodies.
Proteins
The online medical resource WebMD notes that the body uses protein to build and repair tissues. An important component of every cell in the body, protein provides the body with amino acids that help cells in the body perform various functions. Breastcancer.org notes that proteins help the body create hormones and enzymes and keep the immune system healthy. A diet that’s low in protein may make people more susceptible to illness and result in longer recovery times.
Carbohydrates
The Cleveland Clinic notes that carbohydrates, or “carbs,” are the body’s main source of energy. Carbs are found in most foods, but not all carbs are the same. Foods that contain complex carbohydrates, which include quinoa and oatmeal, are loaded with fiber. It takes a while for the body to break that fiber down, helping people feel full and stabilizing their blood sugar levels. Simple carbohydrates, which include processed foods such as sugar-sweetened beverages and dairy desserts, are quickly digested, which raises blood sugar levels and contributes to feelings of inflammation.
Water
The body is about 60 percent water, which performs a host of important functions. Water aids in digestion, absorption of nutrients and circulation, and also facilitates the transportation of nutrients through the body. Water helps the body get rid of waste. WebMD notes that water also helps to energize muscles, which might suffer from fatigue if the body’s fluid balance is not maintained. Water also helps the body maintain a healthy temperature.
People consume protein, carbs and water every day. And while they might not know it, people who continue to do so are helping their bodies perform essential functions that dramatically improve their health.
