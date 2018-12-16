Sedentary lifestyles can be dangerous to human health. Numerous studies have linked sedentary lifestyles to various diseases, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and stroke. But in spite of those connections, sedentary lifestyles are on the rise.
According to the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, both men and women are engaging in physical activity a lot less frequently than in years past. The survey, which examined data between 1988 and 2010, found that women who reported not engaging in physical activity rose from 19 percent to 52 percent, while figures for men rose from 11 percent to 43 percent.
Many men and women find physical activity unenjoyable, which may make it difficult for them to include exercise in their daily routines. The following are some approaches men and women living sedentary lifestyles can take to make physical activity more enjoyable.
• Find activities you like. Physical activity is not limited to working out in a gym. Many adults find gyms great and motivational places to get in shape, while others are bored by strength-training or intimidated by gyms. Finding a physical activity you enjoy increases the chances that you will make exercise a part of your daily routine. Yoga, walking and cycling are just a few of the many physical activities that can help you live a less sedentary life.
• Get a workout buddy. Another way to make exercise more enjoyable is to enlist a friend to workout with you. Friends can supply motivation on those days when you don’t feel like working out while also making workouts more enjoyable by sharing a few laughs as you lift weights, walk around the neighborhood or engage in whatever physical activity you do together.
• Set specific goals. Exercise also becomes more enjoyable when you establish specific goals that give you something tangible to work toward. You are more likely to enjoy what you’re doing if you reach your goals along the way than if you don’t set any goals and simply go through the motions. You also can reward yourself for reaching certain goals, which will undoubtedly make your efforts more enjoyable.
• Involve other interests in your exercise routine. If exercise truly bores you, find ways to incorporate your other interests into your workout routine. Rather than spending 30 to 60 minutes simply running on a treadmill, take your tablet along with you and stream your favorite television shows. If possible, catch up on reading while you ride the exercise bike. Combining your workout routine with other passions can make your exercise routines more enjoyable, making you more likely to commit to them on a regular basis.
• Sign up for classes. Gyms are more than just weight rooms and cardio machines. Many gyms now offer classes like Zumba, kickboxing and yoga, which can make exercise more communal and fun. If the weight room isn’t your thing, find a gym that offers classes you’re likely to embrace.
Exercise need not be dull, and men and women looking to be less sedentary can look for ways to make working out more fun in an effort to reach their fitness goals.
