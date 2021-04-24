How to reduce risk for Lyme disease

By MCC
Lyme disease is spread by the bite of an infected tick. Playing, hiking, camping or working in wooded or grassy places where instances of Lyme disease are high increases a person’s risk of being bitten. Take steps to prevent tick bites when going out into the great outdoors.
• Recognize where ticks live. The CDC reports that blacklegged ticks cause Lyme disease and that such ticks live in moist and humid environments. In addition, the Lyme Disease Association notes that ticks are most likely to be in certain areas, including woods, areas where woods meet lawns and where lawns meet fields. Ticks also may be living in tall brush/grass, under leaves, under ground cover, near stone walls or wood piles, or in shady areas. Ticks also may be drawn to areas around bird feeders or outdoor areas designated for pets.
• Wear insect repellent. The CDC recommends wearing insect repellents registered with the Environmental Protection Agency. Repellents should contain DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone. The EPA even has a tool on its website that can help people choose the right repellent products for them. That tool can be found at www.epa.gov/insect-repellents/find-repellent-right-you. The CDC advises people to treat clothing and gear, including socks and tents, with products containing 0.5% permethrin, which can remain protective even after several washings. Pre-treated clothing may be protective even longer.
• Check for ticks every day. Ticks can be found anywhere on the body, and the CDC recommends checking for ticks every day. Pay particular attention to underarms, in and around the ears, inside the belly button, the back of the knees, in and around all head and body hair, between the legs and around the waist.
