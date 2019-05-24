On May 18, Richard Nolin and Lisa Stordahl wed at Village Place Health and Rehabilitation Center in Port Charlotte, where Lisa's father, Daniel Stordahl is a resident. Stordahl has been too ill to attend his daughter's wedding at a church. Lisa Stordahl asked the administrator, Maria Dentici and activity director, Victoria Naekel for their permission to get married at the facility so that her father can be apart of her wedding. It was a special day for everyone.
