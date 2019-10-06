Kathleen Mary Feige August 11, 1950-April 5, 2017

Kathleen Mary Feige

August 11, 1950 — April 5, 2017

First diagnosis: May 1987

Second diagnosis: February 1997

Metastasized to bones September 2013.

Diagnosed: February 2014

I see your eyes

Peaking out from among the flowers

Soft and green and shining

I see your face among the trees

In the clouds

In the song of the birds

Beautiful

Shimmering with grace and peace

I hear your voice

Whispering in the wind

In the soft hush of leaves rustling

Smile, Dream, Laugh

~ Live You Say ~

Such Sparkle

Gentle, kind, funny and fierce — all at once

Of kittens and puppies

Daisies and seashells

Turquoise and pearls

And all things Celtic

Of a child’s laughter and innocence

A wisdom simmers beneath

Oh how you are etched upon my heart

My dear wife, Sweetheart

~ Until we touch ~ again

I will love you ALWAYS

Gary

