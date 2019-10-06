Kathleen Mary Feige
August 11, 1950 — April 5, 2017
First diagnosis: May 1987
Second diagnosis: February 1997
Metastasized to bones September 2013.
Diagnosed: February 2014
I see your eyes
Peaking out from among the flowers
Soft and green and shining
I see your face among the trees
In the clouds
In the song of the birds
Beautiful
Shimmering with grace and peace
I hear your voice
Whispering in the wind
In the soft hush of leaves rustling
Smile, Dream, Laugh
~ Live You Say ~
Such Sparkle
Gentle, kind, funny and fierce — all at once
Of kittens and puppies
Daisies and seashells
Turquoise and pearls
And all things Celtic
Of a child’s laughter and innocence
A wisdom simmers beneath
Oh how you are etched upon my heart
My dear wife, Sweetheart
~ Until we touch ~ again
I will love you ALWAYS
Gary
