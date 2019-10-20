Mary Jane Esser
Photo PROVIDED BY Kaytee Esser

Mary Jane Esser

This is my sister-in-law, Mary Jane Esser. She fought breast cancer for three years until it finally consumed her.

When I found out I had cancer, she was the first one I called. Although she knew she had limited time, she gave me comfort and advice that allowed me to face my own struggle.

Her last wish was to dance at her daughter’s wedding. She kept that promise.

— Kaytee Esser

