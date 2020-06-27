In the fight against COVID-19, we all have a part to play.

By Brandpoint
You’ve probably heard the term “essential worker.” You might even know a few. Among them are those in the medical profession, education and food production. And they’re working hard to keep our nation going during the COVID-19 crisis.
That’s why workplaces are putting extra measures in place to keep them protected. Tyson Foods, for example, is providing facial coverings for all workers, conducting symptom screening (including temperature) daily and facilitating social distancing with physical barriers between workspaces.
But have you ever thought about the role you play in keeping essential workers safe?
Tom Brower, senior vice president of health and safety at Tyson Foods, says, “Combining protective measures is the most effective way to keep our team members safe.”
We all factor into that equation. Here are a few ways to protect yourself, your loved ones and the essential workers you might encounter.
Choose actions that protect others
Keeping a safe distance from others takes many forms. If you do decide to go out in public: Keep those trips to a minimum, make sure you stay at least six feet away from others, avoid large gatherings (10 or less is best), follow directional signs in stores, and of course, wear a mask the correct way. If you don’t know where to find a mask, check for sales through social media classifieds or watch tutorials to make one yourself.
Let’s be clear: Masks don’t keep you safe, but they might keep the person next to you safe. In grocery stores and other places where social distancing is a challenge, wearing a mask can help ensure you don’t spread infection to others.
Communities that practice good social distancing play a key role in reducing the spread of COVID-19.
Wash those hands as often as possible
Did you know, if you’re like most people, that you touch your face 23 times ... an hour? While COVID-19 is believed to spread through respiratory droplets from coughing, sneezing or even breathing, it could also be transmitted through shared surfaces. Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds helps ensure you don’t transfer the virus from a shopping cart to your face or vice versa.
And don’t forget hand sanitizer. If you are unable to wash your hands the traditional way, the “CDC recommends consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.”
When in doubt, stay home
If you feel like you may be sick, or getting sick, just stay home. This reduces the potential spread of any illness you may knowingly, or unknowingly, be carrying. Even if you don’t feel sick, it’s a good general rule to stay home unless you really need to venture out for work or basic items. Imagine cutting out a single errand a week, like making one trip to the grocery store instead of two. It could mean you avoid close contact with dozens of other customers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.