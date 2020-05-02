Information aspiring nurses can include on their resumes

Regardless of what they chose to study, many students look forward to graduation and the next step, which typically involves finding work in their chosen professions. Nursing students are no exception to this, and many, upon completion of their studies, are excited to begin their careers.
A well-crafted resume is essential for nurses throughout their careers, but especially important for those starting out. According to RegisteredNursing.org, nursing resumes typically include sections commonly found on resumes for professionals across all industries. These standard sections include objective, education and technical skills. But nurses also may want to expand their resumes to include information specific to the nursing profession.
Experience
Newly minted graduates with degrees in certain fields may not have much, if any, experience to list on their resumes. But some recent nursing school graduates may have relevant clinical experience that could help them land their first jobs. When applicable, this section should include the company name (such as the name of the hospital or clinic), the location of the job, the job title, the dates of employment, and a description of the tasks the applicant performed.
Licensure and certifications
RegisteredNursing.org advises aspiring nurses to include where they are now licensed as registered nurses as well as any information regarding certifications they earned during their nursing programs. Nurses who earned their Advanced Cardiac Life Support certification through their nursing program should notes that on their resumes, as the RegisteredNursing.org notes that could make candidates appear more desirable in the eyers of prospective employers.
Education
Every resume should include a section on an applicant's education history. But recent graduates from nursing school should include any relevant information about nursing programs they may have participated in while pursuing their degrees.
Resumes are vital when looking for work. Recent graduates from nursing school can use their resumes to highlight any unique experiences they might have that can help them stand out among crowded applicant pools.
