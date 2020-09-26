Is is safe to have elective surgery in the current times?

Throughout the ever-evolving pandemic, many patients have chosen to delay surgery or are wondering if they should make the decision to reschedule. Delaying or avoiding important medical procedures can result in unnecessary suffering, including creating additional damage to injured or diseased body parts and increased pain.
The decision to move forward with surgery should always be made following a discussion between you and your physician.
“Don’t suffer needlessly. Continued pain and discomfort can lead to additional problems as you’re likely less active and stressed. If your ailment is affecting your quality of life, hospitals are open and surgery is safe to consider,” says Dr. Gregory Gebauer, orthopedic surgeon.
We are all concerned about safety and we all should be. Very few places outside of your own home have the protections in place to prevent exposure to COVID-19 that hospitals do. Preventing the spread of infectious diseases is something we do on a daily basis and we are well equipped to safely manage coronavirus.
“While COVID-19 is a major concern, I do believe elective surgery is safe,” says Dr. Gregory Gebauer, orthopedic surgeon. “If the hospital has COVID-19 positive patients, they are on specialized floors, separated from non-COVID patients. They have their own nurses and other caregivers, so staff members who are treating COVID patients will not be going into the areas for non-COVID patients.”
All elective surgical patients are tested for COVID-19 prior to surgery. Screening before entry into Fawcett Memorial Hospital remains and will remain for quite some time. Physicians, nurses, staff and visitors must pass an entrance health screening, every day, and masks continue to be required at all times while in the hospital.
Fawcett Memorial Hospital is monitoring community COVID-19 trends and will continue to do so on a daily basis. The hospital resumed their volunteer program with restrictions and the hospital is allowing visitors during limited hours.
If you are considering elective surgery, talk with your physician to create a plan that best fits your personal health needs and supports your goal of achieving a better quality of life.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.