Lee Health’s Lee Health Solutions is offering “It’s All About You” — a research based Chronic Disease Self-Management program originally developed at Stanford University Patient Education Research Center.
The program is designed for people 18 years of age or older with chronic health conditions to help them learn ways to better manage their chronic conditions and the symptoms that often accompany chronic health conditions.
The virtual workshop is once a week for six weeks and it is free.
Virtual workshops will be offered from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, beginning Aug. 4.
For more information or to register, call 239-343-9264.
