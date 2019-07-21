It's time to vaccinate students

The Sarasota County Schools says it's the season to take care of vaccinations.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

STAFF REPORT

Sarasota County Schools says it’s the season to take care of vaccinations.

“Summer is a great time for students to get their free, school-required vaccines and other recommended immunizations for the upcoming school year from the Department of Health,” the district said in a news release.

These are the state requirements (immunizations are cumulative):

Prekindergarten

• Four DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis)

• Three polio

• Four Hib (haemophilus influenzae Type B)

• One MMR (measles, mumps, rubella)

• Three Hepatitis B

• One varicella (chicken pox)

Kindergarten and first through sixth grade

• Five DTP (last dose on or after 4th birthday)

• Four polio (last dose on or after 4th birthday)

• Two MMR

• Three Hepatitis B

• Two varicella for kindergarten and first through sixth grade

Seventh through 12th grade

• Five DTP

• Four polio (last dose on or after 4th birthday)

• Two MMR

• Three Hepatitis B

• One TDaP

• Two varicella (chicken pox) for seventh-11th grades

• Two varicella for 12th grade

More information is available at Sarasota.floridahealth.gov.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments