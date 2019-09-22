The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting Charlotte County residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. The walk will take place Oct. 5 at Laishley Park, 100 Nesbit St., Punta Gorda.
Participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s disease with promise flowers during the poignant promise garden ceremony — a moving display of hope to represent the personal reasons participants come together to fight Alzheimer’s.
“I support the Alzheimer’s Association and the Walk to End Alzheimer’s to honor my grandmother, who died of the disease, as well as to raise awareness and funds to help individuals and families in Charlotte County who are touched by Alzheimer’s,” said Jesse Cantwell, Charlotte County Walk Planning Committee Chair. “My grandmother’s Alzheimer’s journey had a profound effect on the dynamics of our family. It was a very difficult. We all felt sadness, but we each experienced it in different ways. Families need resources to help them at each stage of the disease as well as meet them where they are, whether they are a child, teen or adult. The Alzheimer’s Association provides such resources.”
Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
“We encourage locals to participate in walk, as the fundraising dollars fuel the Association’s mission and having participation in the event helps to change the level of Alzheimer’s awareness in the Charlotte County community,” said Kathy Heldman, Charlotte County Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association. “While there is no fee to register, the Alzheimer’s Association encourage participants to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.”
More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease — the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. In Florida alone, there are more than 560,000 people living with the disease.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. and the ceremony begins at 9 a.m. Participants can join a team or register to walk as an individual at alz.org/walk.
