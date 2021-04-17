The delivery of babies is a happy event for the labor and delivery team at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. Thousands of infants have taken their first breath at the hospital over the years and been a welcome sight in the midst of the global pandemic.
While the virus has changed many things in the world — the hospital’s Baby Place is a pleasant constant, located in a separate, enclosed area to provide specialized care and services. A dedicated team of nurses and obstetricians work exclusively with the moms and babies through delivery and postpartum care.
“The joy of bringing a new life into the world is a wonderful constant and it’s a privilege to support the moms and babies who are counting on us,” said Stephanie Finley, D.O., OBGYN with Bayfront Health Medical Group. “The Baby Place is designed to keep them safe with experienced nurses and central fetal monitoring.”
Prenatal care remains critical and women are encouraged to stay in contact with their obstetrician and keep their appointments to be sure their pregnancy is on track. And once baby is here, regular visits to the pediatrician are important to help them thrive.
The hospital and physician offices keep the safety of their patients as the top priority. Many actions have been taken to enhance infection prevention and support social distancing to maintain a safe environment during the pandemic.
When an expectant mom arrives at the hospital, staff will check her temperature, test for COVID-19 and complete a screening questionnaire. Moms can have one guest who stays with them in their room throughout their stay.
“We are taking precautions to keep mothers, babies, families and staff safe as we traverse the pandemic,” said Finley. “Our entire team has worked throughout providing complete obstetrical care and safely delivering hundreds of babies in 2020.”
For information on the Baby Place at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte, visit www.BayfrontBabies.com. If you need help finding an obstetrician, pediatrician or another physician, visit the “Find a Doctor” link at www.BayfrontCharlotte.com.
