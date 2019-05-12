Keeping the eyes healthy

Our eyes permit us to view the world and function freely in it. Yet, as incredible as they are, the eyes can be abused to the point of becoming incapable of functioning adequately. For well over 20 years, the Fusion One natural health system has been using its eye health program to assist the general public. The program is holistic in its approach and is both safe and effective.
At the heart of the program are the following four components:
• Positive eye maintenance behavior. Resting the eyes frequently when reading, watching television or using the computer would be an example of positive eye maintenance behavior.
• General health maintenance. Checking the health of the eyes regularly, getting adequate amounts of sleep, exercising regularly and maintaining a healthy weight are activities that would fall under general health maintenance.
• Eye-health-specific food selection. The main purpose of this component is to ensure that foods conducive to the health of the eyes are consumed regularly and in adequate amounts. Examples of such foods are egg yolk; sweet potato and carrots; fish such as sardines and salmon that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids; leafy greens such as kale and spinach and foods such as Brussels sprouts, oranges, kiwi and strawberries that are high in vitamin C.
• Eye Exercises. The Fusion One eye health program offers a vast number of exercises that are designed to rest, relax, strengthen and improve the functioning of the eyes. A good one to do when reading, watching television or using the computer is to, occasionally, look away and focus on an object 10 to 20 feet in the distance. Focus for about two minutes, then rest the eyes by closing them and covering them with the palms of the hands. Rest for about two minutes then resume your activity.
Ongoing Fusion One classes are offered at the Cultural Center. To join any of these classes, visit the Center at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, or call 941-625-4175, ext. 223.
