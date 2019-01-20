The SKY Family YMCA at Franz Ross in Port Charlotte is hosting Kids in the Kitchen cooking class for kids ages 6-12 every Tuesday evening starting at 6 p.m.
This class consists of the fundamentals of cooking and safety in the kitchen while having fun creating tasty meals such as chicken quesadillas, spaghetti and meatballs, biscuits and gravy and chicken stir-fry. For more information on this program as well as others for kids offered at the Y, call 941-629-9622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.