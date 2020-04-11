Staff Report
Laughter Yoga is going online.
In a news release, the area group said people can find some “resilience and well being through laughter.”
“Are you looking to lift your spirits and meet others who are too? Are you looking to improve your overall well-being?” it asked.
Since it is unable to meet at local parks or the Blue Lotus Meditation Center, it is going to Zoom.
ZOOM is an app for computers and cellphones.
“You do not need to join this meetup to participate (ever),” it said.
After downloading Zoom, at 9:25 a.m. Wednesdays and 10 a.m. Saturdays, go to the following links:
Wednesday Link:
Saturday Link:
“Dress as you would for a regular session and wear your own silly hats if you have them,” the news release states.
For more information, visit www.LaughterYogaVenice.com
