Learn the signs of colic

New parents know there is a learning curve when an infant comes home for the first time. Even with the best planning and research, it takes time for new parents to find their grooves caring for a newborn whose abilities to communicate are limited.
Babies cry to alert their caregivers when they are hungry, tired or wet. Tears are a normal part of the parenting process — as babies can cry for as much as two hours per day, according to WebMD. But excessive crying may be a symptom of colic.
What is colic?
The Mayo Clinic defines colic as frequent, prolonged and intense crying or fussiness in an otherwise healthy infant. When experiencing colic, a baby seemingly cries for no apparent reason and no amount of consolation seems to bring any relief. Johns Hopkins Medicine indicates that colic is most common during the first six weeks of life and usually it will go away on its own by age three to four months. Twenty-five percent of newborn babies may have colic.
Identifying colic
Crying is not necessarily indicative of colic, though certain types of crying, especially when accompanied by other symptoms, are suggestive of colic.
• Crying that lasts for more than three hours a day.
• Crying that occurs more than three days a week.
• Crying that occurs for more than three weeks at a time.
• Crying that often begins suddenly, with mostly loud, nonstop sessions.
• Crying that starts in the evening, typically at the same time each day.
• Extreme fussiness even after crying has diminished.
• Facial discoloration, such as reddening of the face and pale skin around the mouth.
• A tense body that includes stiffened legs and arms, clenched fists, an arched back, or tense abdomen.
• Excessive gas, likely resulting from swallowed air during prolonged crying.
Ruling out other issues
By collecting information when the infant cries, parents can share that data with the pediatrician to determine if colic may be the culprit. Sometimes fussiness may occur for other reasons, including food allergies or sensitivities, hunger or weakness, pain from an illness or injury, acid reflux or discomfort from being too hot or too cold.
All symptoms should be checked by the pediatrician, especially if the child seems like he or she is in pain. Running a fever of 100.4 or higher also should be investigated.
