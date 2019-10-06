Bayfront Health is hosting a physician-led discussion that will occur the second Saturday of every month and will cover everything you should know when it comes to stroke, beginning Oct. 12.
“Anyone can have a stroke,” said Tim Cerullo, CEO for Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “As a comprehensive stroke center, we can care for all types of stroke patients, including hemorrhagic (bleeding) strokes, but if we can help play a part in reducing the number of strokes through educating the community on signs, symptoms, and health and lifestyle choices that can reduce the risk of stroke, we are all in.”
This educational lunch-and-learn series is free and will be led by Nasser Razack, M.D., FACS, independent member of the medical staff at Bayfront Health Port Charlotte.
Dr. Razack is a board-certified radiologist specializing in diagnosing and treating injuries and diseases that affect the various components of the central nervous system (brain, spinal cord, and nerves). His specialty as a neurointerventional surgeon is a neuro-subspecialty within radiology that encompasses diagnosis and treatment with interventional procedures, such as catheters and stents to treat neurological conditions and diseases.
The first discussion on Oct. 12 will be about stroke and Alzheimer’s prevention. Dr. Razack will cover risk factors and similarities between stroke, Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, and lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your risk.
Seating is limited, registration is required. For more information and to register to attend, call 941-766-4285 or visit ActFAST.eventbrite.com.
If you or someone you know may be suffering from a stroke, dial 9-1-1 and get to the closest hospital immediately.
