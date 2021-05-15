As longtime partners in education, healthcare, wellness, community engagement and more, Lee Health and Florida SouthWestern State College (FSW) have entered into a letter of intent to further grow the partnership and create new opportunities for students in our region.
Through the collaborative relationship, Lee Health and FSW plan to develop several initiatives designed to benefit students, Lee Health team members and the Southwest Florida community.
“We want to make Southwest Florida the best place to live, work, study and visit,” said Dr. Larry Antonucci, president and chief executive officer of Lee Health. “Together with Florida SouthWestern State College, we will continue to invest in our region by working together on issues related to the overall health and welfare of residents, including workforce development, attainable housing, regional economic development, and health and wellness issues.”
Lee Health and FSW will create different learning programs and internships for FSW students that will prepare them for potential job opportunities within Lee Health and provide a pipeline of highly qualified and trained employees to serve Southwest Florida.
Additionally, Lee Health and FSW will develop programs to engage Lee Health staff in the activities of the college, along with continuing to provide support to current and future FSW School of Health Professions programs, including nursing, respiratory care, cardiopulmonary sciences, radiologic technology and more.
“We’re proud to reinforce our close collaboration with Lee Health,” said Dr. Jeffery Allbritten, president of Florida SouthWestern State College. “Our focus is on preparing our students to successfully join the workforce, and with Lee Health being one of the region’s largest employers, we want to ensure our students are well-trained and are “job ready” when they graduate.”
Lee Health is currently the largest employer of graduates from the FSW School of Health Professions in the areas of nursing, EMT, respiratory care and other programs.
Through the partnership, Lee Health and FSW will continue to support undergraduate studies of nursing and a variety of clinical specialties offered by FSW as a primary clinical site for training.
