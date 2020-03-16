Lee Health has established a drive-up site to collect specimens for COVID-19 to increase access for the number of people being tested in our community. The mobile site is in the parking lot of the Lee Convenient Care office at Page Field.
Patients must have an order from their physician or provider and make an appointment before showing up to the collection site. These requirements are necessary to maintain an orderly collection process. Patients who are experiencing symptoms and don’t have a test order should call their primary care physician.
The collection site will be open seven days a week from noon to 4 p.m. The site will initially have the capacity to collect up to 32 specimens per day. Lee Health has plans in place to expand the hours and open additional collection sites due to demand. The Page Field Lee Convenient Care office is located at 4771 S. Cleveland Ave., Fort Myers.
“Increasing the number of individuals being tested is a priority for Lee Health to help reduce the spread of coronavirus in our community,” said Larry Antonucci, M.D., MBA, Lee Health president & CEO. “This is a key juncture point in managing this disease and Lee Health is doing everything we can to protect the community.”
The mobile site is for collection of COVID-19 samples only. The specimens will be sent to a lab for testing, which takes 3-4 days to return.
U.S. Senator Rick Scott expressed his appreciation for Lee Health’s efforts tweeting “Thanks to Lee Health for limiting exposure and working to get more people tested. This model can be replicated across the state of Florida to immediately expand testing and keep health care professionals safe.”
