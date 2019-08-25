^pBy Gregory Whyte
Cultural Center of Charlotte County’s Fitness Center
The secret to living a long and healthy life has been a quest by many since the dawn of time.
When striving for good health and long life, one should be open minded and seek knowledge, not just from the doctrines of today, but also from the teachings of the past. Rules for maintaining good health and enhancing longevity can be found in books and online. In addition, classes, lectures, seminars and workshops that deal with health and longevity are also available. Presented below are a number of principles and practices that could prove helpful to pursuing a path to health and long life.
• Know your purpose in life.
• Strive to ensure a future that is secure.
• Practice safety in all that you do.
• Establish a system for effective stress management.
• Ensure a close and healthy relationship with friends and family.
• Hold fast to your spiritual and other guiding principles and let your speech and actions be governed by love, understanding and compassion.
• Ensure a personality that is based on friendliness, good attitude, self-control and good human relations.
• Make every effort to communicate and get along well with others.
• Practice daily meditation to gain control of your emotions, foster deep relaxation and strengthen and focus your mind.
• Be committed to the pursuit of fitness and good health: find time for daily physical and mental activities, ensure a diet that promotes good health, use alcohol in moderation, do not smoke, and find the time to appreciate the beauty and gifts of life.
For your fitness and good health, visit the Cultural Center’s Fitness Center at 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte, or call 941-625-4175, ext. 263.
