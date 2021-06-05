As the days get longer and more of our community is opening up, a local physician is encouraging his patients to reverse the extra pounds they may have added over the past year of the pandemic.
Simon Grinshteyn, M.D., FAPWHc, BC-ADM, a family medicine physician with Bayfront Health Medical Group, says it’s a great time to get back on track with healthy habits and shed that extra weight.
“A recent study by the University of California in San Francisco confirmed what many of our scales and wardrobes have already shown us — lower activity levels and increased snacking and overeating have added up, and not for the better,” says Grinshteyn. “The study found significant increases in weight of roughly a pound and a half gained per month following the shelter in place orders of last spring.”
Even before the pandemic, CDC data from 2017-2018 showed that 25% to 30% or more of the adults in Florida had obesity. Overweight is defined as a body mass index (BMI) of 25 or higher; obesity is defined as a BMI of 30 or higher.
“Extra pounds can increase your risk for many serious diseases and health conditions that are some of the leading causes of preventable, premature death,” adds Grinshteyn. “Being overweight can lead to high blood pressure, Type 2 diabetes, high blood cholesterol, coronary heart disease, stroke, gallbladder disease, osteoarthritis, sleep apnea, many types of cancer and other concerns.”
According to the National Institutes of Health, strategies for weight loss and weight maintenance include dietary changes, physical activity, behavior therapy, pharmacotherapy and surgery. Your primary care physician can help you determine what course of action can support your health objectives.
If you need help finding a primary care physician, visit bit.ly/GetInQuicker to be connected with one of Bayfront Health Medical Group’s qualified family medicine or internal medicine providers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.