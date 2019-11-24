With less than two months left in the year, now is the time to check the status of health plan deductibles and flexible spending accounts, and schedule recommended appointments, tests and surgeries before Dec. 31.
Most health insurance plans have a deductible requirement — a predetermined amount of health care expenses that must be met before the plan begins paying the majority (if not all) of expenses related to medical care.
If you have been putting off scheduling prescribed care, such as annual wellness physicals, mammogram screening, joint repair or replacement, etc., now is the time to check your deductible status and plan benefits. The key is to obtain the health services you need before Dec. 31, because with the New Year comes a new deductible.
Additionally, individuals who have Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) need to check their balances. These accounts, which hold pre-tax dollars set aside to pay for health care-related expenses, must be depleted by the end of the year or the money is forfeited. This adds another incentive to schedule services now: ensure those hard-earned dollars are spent, not lost.
It’s crucial to be prompt with scheduling so there is enough time to have the test or procedure completed before the end of the year. Getting everything squared away by early December will help ensure the services you receive are considered part of your 2019 coverage.
For questions about your plan, call your insurance provider.
To find a physician and/or schedule care, start by visiting www.BayfrontMedicalGroup.com.
