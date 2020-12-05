Make sure protective eyewear is on your holiday shopping list

In the beloved holiday movie, “A Christmas Story,” Ralphie attempts to convince his parents and Santa that a Red Ryder BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift. They all reject his pleas with the same warning: “You’ll shoot your eye out.” While you may not literally shoot your eye out, a new study in Ophthalmology Retina — a journal of the American Academy of Ophthalmology — shows that BB and pellet guns do blind children every year.
And, the number of eye injuries related to such non-powder guns are increasing at an alarming rate. Another study published earlier this year showed an increase of almost 170% over the last 23 years. If toy guns are on your shopping list, Zusman Eye Care Center and the American Academy of Ophthalmology urge you to also give the gift of protective eyewear. Protective eyewear and proper guidance make BB, Nerf and paintball gun activities safer for children.
To prevent eye injuries, ophthalmologists share the following tips.
• Buy the proper eye protection. Always wear eye protection that meets appropriate national standards when using non-powder guns.
• Get a target. Have children shoot BB and pellet guns at paper or gel targets with a backstop to trap BBs or pellets.
• Educate children. Teach them proper safety precautions for handling and using non-powder guns.
• Be present. Ensure that there is always appropriate adult supervision.
• Know what to do (and what not to) if an eye injury occurs. Seek immediate medical attention from an ophthalmologist. As you wait for medical help, make sure to not touch, rub, apply pressure or try to remove any object stuck in the eye. If an eye injury occurs, follow these important care and treatment guidelines.
There is nothing worse than to have patients, and especially kids, injure their eyes from toy guns that could have been prevented. Many of the injuries I have encountered in practice were sight-threatening injuries that required surgery. As a father of three boys who frequently have Nerf gun wars, they know our family rule to wear protective eyewear or you’ll end up being your father’s patient.
A dollar spent on stocking stuffer protective eyewear will be worth a lifetime with sight.
