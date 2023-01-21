The Conversation

The new year is traditionally a time when many people feel a renewed commitment to create healthy habits, such as exercising regularly, drinking more water or eating more healthfully.


Libby Richards is an associate professor of Nursing, Melissa Franks is an associate professor of Human Development and Family Studies, and Rosie Shrout is an assistant professor of Human Development and Family Studies at Purdue University. This article originally was published on “The Conversation.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments