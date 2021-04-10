Meet Myles! Golisano Children’s Hospital of SWFL’s Children’s Miracle Network Champion for 2021

Myles is a happy and healthy one year old, something that didn’t always seem possible. Myles has a lot to smile about thanks to the lifesaving care he has received since birth at Golisano Children’s Hospital of Southwest Florida and the continued care from his team of pediatric specialists.
Myles struggled just to make it into this world and has overcome incredible odds.
“I knew there would be challenges,” says mom, Maddie Levy. “He’s a fighter.”
In his first 12 months Myles has seen many of the doctors and specialists at Golisano including his cardiologist, pulmonologist, endocrinologist, nephrologist and ophthomologist just to name a few. Most recently Myles had a sleep study involving an overnight stay at Golisano looking for an incidence of obstructive sleep apnea, which is common in Down Syndrome children. In the same week, Myles visited Golisano for outpatient labs to check for anemia. Later this month he will see his pediatric ophthomologist again.
Despite all these regular visits, mom isn’t discouraged and says the team at Golisano always has her back. “They make it all possible. They build the roadmap. When it comes to Myles, I know the only limits placed on him will be those placed by others,” said Levy. “He has not stopped breaking through the stereotypes since birth and is reaching all kinds of ‘Mylestones’.”
Mom’s term of ‘Mylestones’ is exactly why this little fighter is being named the 2021 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMN) Champion for Golisano. Myles and his family have seen all parts of the hospital and represent so many of it’s unique specialities that are focused on helping kids grow up healthy and strong. Myles meets the CMN motto of “Change Kids’ Health, Change the Future.”
Myles’ care focuses a lot right now on physical, occupational and speech therapy at The Children’s Rehabilitation Center at Golisano Children’s Hospital. “This has been such an enriching experience for us,” says Levy.
“The therapists are so kind and knowledgeable. They only want what is best for Myles.” Levy says the care goes beyond just her growing baby and says the team at Golisano has taught her a lot about being a first time mom and helped her with balancing life, not just the therapies and medicine. “They are there for both of us, it’s comforting.” Levy says and admits she’s blown away with how much a tiny tot can learn.
“He works super hard in therapy,” said Maddie. “Right now, he’s in swimming lessons too, he loves it and doesn’t give up!”
Myles will be featured in campaigns for Golisano throughout the year at Costco, Dairy Queen, iHop, Panda Express, Publix, Ace Hardware, Wal-Mart and more.
“We are so honored to be able to help share our story and help this incredible hospital. We love Golisano and the entire team that works with Myles. They truly put children and families first,” said Levy.
To make a gift in honor of Myles, the 2021 Children’s Miracle Network Champion for Southwest Florida and learn more, visit SunshineAndMiracles.org. Every gift helps to create more miracles for kids, like Myles.
For more information, visit visit GolisanoChildrensSWFL.org.
