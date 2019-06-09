The annual Mental Health Awareness Walk recently took place at Laishley Park, in Punta Gorda.
The event, led by Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, included free mental health screenings, information from Drug Free Charlotte and the Suicide Prevention Hotline.
Refreshments were available, Tiki Tom provided entertainment and free T-shirts were given to the first 100 registrants.
Participants walked a mile-long route in support of this year’s event theme, Mental Health Matters.
Guest speakers who had received treatment from CBHC’s Children’s Community Action Team, described their experiences. The C.A.T. Team is a multi-disciplinary clinical team that provides comprehensive, intensive community-based treatment to families with youths and adults (ages 11-21) who are at risk of out-of-home placement due to mental health or co-occurring disorder and related complex issues for which traditional services have not been adequate.
For more information, visit: www.cbhcfl.org.
