Mindfuluness

Meditation is not just about sustaining your attention — it’s also about shifting and returning your focus after the distraction.

Mindfulness and self-compassion are now buzzwords for self-improvement. But in fact, a growing body of research shows these practices can lead to real mental health benefits. This research — ongoing, voluminous and worldwide — clearly shows how and why these two practices work.

One effective way to cultivate mindfulness and self-compassion is through meditation.


Self-compassion

Self-compassion involves being kind and understanding toward yourself, even during moments of suffering or failure.
Meditation

Cultivating mindfulness with meditation often involves focusing on paying attention to the breath. A common way to start practice is to sit in a comfortable place and bring attention to your breathing, wherever you feel it most strongly.
Being present

Mindfulness also occurs when you tune into present-moment sensations, such as tasting your food or washing the dishes.
   

Rachel Goldsmith Turow is an Adjunct Assistant Professor in Population Health Science and Policy, Seattle University. This article originally was published on “The Conversation.”

