After the success of the first Moving Day Venice last year organizers are for 2019 hoping for even greater support from the public and sponsors. The Parkinson’s Foundation hosts this annual Moving Day, Venice, A Walk for Parkinson’s to unite the community raising funds, all uniting in the fight against Parkinson’s.
This major fundraising event arrived in Venice through the sheer determination of resident Valerie Brenckle. Strong support by the YMCA, Neuro Challenge and the community encouraged more than 2,000 people to participate in 2018. For the 2019 event the organizing committee led by Brenckle, committee chairperson is joined by Mike Levine owner of Home Instead.
Moving Day Venice 2019 takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Maxine Barritt Park near Sharky’s on South Harbor Drive. Everyone is welcome to attend including people with Parkinson’s disease, their families, health professionals and local businesses.
It is more than just a walk, it’s a celebration of movement featuring a kids’ area, a caregivers’ relaxation tent, a special Movement Pavilion with yoga, dance, Tai Chi, Pilates and other activities, all proven to help manage Parkinson’s symptoms.
Across the country fundraising Moving Days have raised $22 million to improve care and advance research toward a cure. They support cutting-edge research and community programs to improve the lives of people with the disease and their families.
“I deal with a lot of Parkinson’s clients in my line of work; as well as help my brother who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s since the age of 50,” said Levine. “Only 2 other Parkinson’s Moving Day Events are held in Florida at Tampa. and Jacksonville. Last year 33 teams supported the event in Venice and raised more than $40,000.”
Brenckle as the chair of the committee works with Lena Breenan representing the National Parkinson’s Foundation. For 20 years Brenckle has been teaching Peddling for Parkinson’s classes and demonstrating the spinning instructor, a stationary bike mimicking an outdoor cycle at the YMCA.
Everyone is invited to attend Moving Day participating as teams, groups or individuals, families, caregivers and sufferers even those using wheelchairs, walkers, scooters and other handicapped equipment.
“We want people to register a team and fundraise by inviting family and friends to come out and walk,” said Brenckle. “Water and snacks are provided during the official walk for individuals and teams. It is 1 mile or a 5K starting at 10:30 a.m. around the lake and finishing by noon. All age groups and families can participate walking as little or as much as they want.
For more information on participating in this event, contact Mike Levine at 941-374-8099 or mike.levine@homeinstead.com or Lena Breenan, Development Manager Parkinson’s Foundation at 813-616-6517.
