Neuro Challenge Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their care partners. Neuro Challenge has launched virtual programs accessible to you via computer, ipad or phone.
Maybe you want to trial the Dancing through Parkinson’s program with Cynthia that usually takes place in St. Petersburg if you are living in Port Charlotte. Or if you never felt like the support groups in your area met your needs as a care partner or person with Parkinson’s in the later stages of the journey, join a call with the North Port community, many of whom are experiencing advanced stage Parkinson’s.
Email kristen@neurochallenge.org if you are having difficulty. For more information, visit www.neurochallenge.org.
Support Groups
10 a.m. April 8: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group, Sarasota based group with Wanda Jackson from Sarasota Memorial Health Care System
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 722172382#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsSMH1
Meeting ID: 722 172 382 Password: 197117
11:30 a.m. April 8: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, Sarasota based group
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 727840265#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsSMH2
Meeting ID: 727 840 265 Password: 499329
10 a.m. April 9: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group, Lakewood Ranch based group
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 841076509#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsLWR
Meeting ID: 841 076 509 Password: 377357
11:30 a.m. April 9: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, Lakewood Ranch based group
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 434502618#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsLWR2
Meeting ID: 434 502 618 Password: 959286
1 p.m. April 10: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group: Advanced stage, North Port based group
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 268732499#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsNP
Meeting ID: 268 732 499 Password: 201305
2:30 p.m. April 10: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group: Advanced stage, North Port based group
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 779109172#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsNP2
Meeting ID: 823 681 348 Password: 093738
1:30 p.m. April 14: Parkinson’s Virtual Combined Support Group: PWP’s and Care Partners, based out of Port Charlotte
By phone: Dial: 19292056099 Pin: 725090563#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsPort Charlotte
Meeting ID: 725 090 563 Password: 677625
4:30 p.m. April 15: Young Onset Virtual Support Group
By phone: Dial 19292056099, Pin: 817453636#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDyoungonset
Meeting ID: 817 453 636 Password: 781054
10 a.m. April 16: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Support Group, based out of Highlands County and facilitated by Cora Schwingel of Change of Pace
By phone: Dial 19292056099, Pin: 565306581#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsSebring
Meeting ID: 565 306 581 Password: 668822
11:30 a.m. April 16: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, based out of Highlands County
By phone: Dial 19292056099, Pin: 925276932#
Join Zoom video:
bit.ly/Parkinsons Sebring2
Meeting ID: 925 276 932 Password: 732928
10 a.m. April 17: Parkinson’s Virtual Combined Support Group: PWP’s and Care Partners, based out of Englewood
By phone: Dial: 19292056099 Pin: 375142046#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDEnglewood
Meeting ID: 375 142 046 Password: 051663
10:30 a.m. April 17: Parkinson’s Virtual Combined Support Group: PWP’s and Care Partners, based out of Longboat Key
By phone: Dial: 19292056099 Pin: 386694415#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDLongboatKey
Meeting ID: 386 694 415 Password: 253034
10:30 a.m. April 21: Parkinson’s Virtual Support Group for Men
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin:346343906#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsMen
Meeting ID: 346 343 906 Password: 404805
10 a.m. April 23: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group, Lakewood Ranch based group
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 555609585#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsLWR3
Meeting ID: 555 609 585 Password: 414483
11:30 a.m. April 23: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, Lakewood Ranch based group
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 808408478#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsLWR4
Meeting ID: 808 408 478 Password: 100271
10 a.m. April 24: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group, based out of Punta Gorda
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin:233845469#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDPuntaGorda
Meeting ID: 233 845 469 Password: 250626
10:30 a.m. April 24: Mind and Motion: Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group, based out of Ocala
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin:826954475#
Join Zoom video:
Meeting ID: 826 954 475 Password: 915665
11:30 a.m. April 24: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, based out of Punta Gorda
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin:414386656#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDPuntaGorda2
Meeting ID: 414 386 656 Password: 857191
Noon April 24: Mind and Motion: Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, based out of Ocala
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin:265531222#
Join Zoom video:
Meeting ID: 265 531 222 Password: 230599
1 p.m. April 24: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group: Advanced stage, North Port based group
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 849698693#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsNP3
Meeting ID: 849 698 693 Password: 544753
2:30 p.m. April 24: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group: Advanced stage, North Port based group
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 446189123#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsNP4
Meeting ID: 446 189 123 Password: 241008
1 p.m. April 27: Parkinson’s Virtual Combined Support Group: PWP’s and Care Partners, based out of St Petersburg in Partnership with Suncoast Support Group and Dr. Carol Pappas
By phone: Dial: 19292056099 Pin: 645200827#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsStPete
Meeting ID: 645 200 827 Password: 124096
Educational Programs
11 a.m. April 2: Parkinson’s Virtual Cafe with Christine Alexander and Laugh to Feel Good
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 964787369#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDLaugh
Meeting ID: 964 787 369 Password: 448685
1:30 p.m. April 2: Parkinson’s Virtual Wellness Series: Living in the Moment, Strategies for Joy with Chelsea Dooley
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 563725178#
Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDWellness
Meeting ID: 563 725 178 Password: 433105
1:30 p.m. April 8: Parkinson’s Wellness Club: Relaxation Methods: Yoga and Meditation with Rebeka Mars
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 197770199#
Join Zoom video: https://bit.ly/3aHZOie
Meeting ID: 197 770 199 Password: 139797
2:30 p.m. April 11: Virtual Education Series, Parkinson’s Disease 101
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 259339678#
Join Zoom video: https://bit.ly/2wdTEr4
Meeting ID: 259 339 678 Password: 416444
1 p.m. April 13: Virtual Parkinson’s Education Forum: Veterans Services for PD
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 236421189#
Join Zoom video: https://bit.ly/2JyFnIt
Meeting ID: 236 421 189 Password: 969279
1:30 p.m. April 14: Virtual Parkinson’s Education Forum: Living Safely at Home, with occupational therapist Margaret Clarke of Encompass Health
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 354494817#
Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/354494817?pwd=OHVveWhOS204ZEF4c1N4Z3A0VUhJQT09
Meeting ID: 354 494 817 Password: 737632
10 a.m. April 15: Parkinson’s Wellness Club: Relaxation Methods: Yoga and Meditation with Rebeka Mars
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 197770199#
Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/197770199?pwd=V2VZT0YrelFGckNMNGdzMW5peGdoZz09
Meeting ID: 197 770 199 Password: 139797
11 a.m. April 16: Parkinson’s Virtual Cafe with Christine Alexander and Laugh to Feel Good
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 325573266#
Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/325573266?pwd=R2o0L0VTT2pBTTZtRkc5Y3BheDBwUT09
Meeting ID: 325 573 266 Password: 009642
3 p.m. April 20: Parkinson’s Virtual Movers and Shakers Education Program: Living Safely at Home, with occupational therapist, Margaret Clarke of Encompass Health
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 632802281#
Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/632802281?pwd=NEo0dHNGVExteSs5Z1BHZWlEbGF0dz09
Meeting ID: 632 802 281 Password: 814563
Therapeutic Programs
10:45 a.m.-noon April 7: Dancing through Parkinson’s with Cynthia from Mindful Moves
By phone: Video only for safety reasons
Join Zoom Video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/149743674?pwd=dGpoK29GOFRYYm1CaTQ2ay9jMWtDdz09
Meeting ID: 149 743 674 Password: 536836
1:30-3 p.m. April 10: Creative Connection: Virtual Expressive Arts for PD with Linda Odom from Encompass Health
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 823681348#
Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/823681348?pwd=ckJpa2ZReWJkRVlKVzZVcDl5d0NHQT09
Meeting ID: 823 681 348 Password: 093738
10:45 a.m.-noon April 14: Dancing through Parkinson’s with Cynthia from Mindful Moves
By phone: Video only for safety reasons
Join Zoom Video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/149743674?pwd=dGpoK29GOFRYYm1CaTQ2ay9jMWtDdz09
Meeting ID: 149 743 674 Password: 536836
1:30-3 p.m. April 17: Creative Connection: Virtual Expressive Arts for PD with Linda Odom from Encompass Health
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 823681348#
Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/823681348?pwd=ckJpa2ZReWJkRVlKVzZVcDl5d0NHQT09
Meeting ID: 823 681 348 Password: 093738
10:45 a.m.-noon April 21: Dancing through Parkinson’s with Cynthia from Mindful Moves
By phone: Video only for safety reasons
Join Zoom Video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/149743674?pwd=dGpoK29GOFRYYm1CaTQ2ay9jMWtDdz09
Meeting ID: 149 743 674 Password: 536836
1:30-3 p.m. April 24: Creative Connection: Virtual Expressive Arts for PD with Linda Odom from Encompass Health
By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 823681348#
Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/823681348?pwd=ckJpa2ZReWJkRVlKVzZVcDl5d0NHQT09
Meeting ID: 823 681 348 Password: 093738
10:45 a.m.-noon April 28: Dancing through Parkinson’s with Cynthia from Mindful Moves
By phone: Video only for safety reasons
Join Zoom Video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/149743674?pwd=dGpoK29GOFRYYm1CaTQ2ay9jMWtDdz09
Meeting ID: 149 743 674 Password: 536836
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.