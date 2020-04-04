Neuro Challenge Foundation is dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with Parkinson’s and their care partners. Neuro Challenge has launched virtual programs accessible to you via computer, ipad or phone.

Maybe you want to trial the Dancing through Parkinson’s program with Cynthia that usually takes place in St. Petersburg if you are living in Port Charlotte. Or if you never felt like the support groups in your area met your needs as a care partner or person with Parkinson’s in the later stages of the journey, join a call with the North Port community, many of whom are experiencing advanced stage Parkinson’s.

Email kristen@neurochallenge.org if you are having difficulty. For more information, visit www.neurochallenge.org.

Support Groups

10 a.m. April 8: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group, Sarasota based group with Wanda Jackson from Sarasota Memorial Health Care System

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 722172382#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsSMH1

Meeting ID: 722 172 382 Password: 197117

11:30 a.m. April 8: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, Sarasota based group

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 727840265#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsSMH2

Meeting ID: 727 840 265 Password: 499329

10 a.m. April 9: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group, Lakewood Ranch based group

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 841076509#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsLWR

Meeting ID: 841 076 509 Password: 377357

11:30 a.m. April 9: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, Lakewood Ranch based group

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 434502618#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsLWR2

Meeting ID: 434 502 618 Password: 959286

1 p.m. April 10: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group: Advanced stage, North Port based group

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 268732499#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsNP

Meeting ID: 268 732 499 Password: 201305

2:30 p.m. April 10: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group: Advanced stage, North Port based group

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 779109172#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsNP2

Meeting ID: 823 681 348 Password: 093738

1:30 p.m. April 14: Parkinson’s Virtual Combined Support Group: PWP’s and Care Partners, based out of Port Charlotte

By phone: Dial: 19292056099 Pin: 725090563#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsPort Charlotte

Meeting ID: 725 090 563 Password: 677625

4:30 p.m. April 15: Young Onset Virtual Support Group

By phone: Dial 19292056099, Pin: 817453636#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDyoungonset

Meeting ID: 817 453 636 Password: 781054

10 a.m. April 16: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Support Group, based out of Highlands County and facilitated by Cora Schwingel of Change of Pace

By phone: Dial 19292056099, Pin: 565306581#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsSebring

Meeting ID: 565 306 581 Password: 668822

11:30 a.m. April 16: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, based out of Highlands County

By phone: Dial 19292056099, Pin: 925276932#

Join Zoom video:

bit.ly/Parkinsons Sebring2

Meeting ID: 925 276 932 Password: 732928

10 a.m. April 17: Parkinson’s Virtual Combined Support Group: PWP’s and Care Partners, based out of Englewood

By phone: Dial: 19292056099 Pin: 375142046#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDEnglewood

Meeting ID: 375 142 046 Password: 051663

10:30 a.m. April 17: Parkinson’s Virtual Combined Support Group: PWP’s and Care Partners, based out of Longboat Key

By phone: Dial: 19292056099 Pin: 386694415#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDLongboatKey

Meeting ID: 386 694 415 Password: 253034

10:30 a.m. April 21: Parkinson’s Virtual Support Group for Men

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin:346343906#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsMen

Meeting ID: 346 343 906 Password: 404805

10 a.m. April 23: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group, Lakewood Ranch based group

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 555609585#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsLWR3

Meeting ID: 555 609 585 Password: 414483

11:30 a.m. April 23: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, Lakewood Ranch based group

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 808408478#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsLWR4

Meeting ID: 808 408 478 Password: 100271

10 a.m. April 24: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group, based out of Punta Gorda

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin:233845469#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDPuntaGorda

Meeting ID: 233 845 469 Password: 250626

10:30 a.m. April 24: Mind and Motion: Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group, based out of Ocala

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin:826954475#

Join Zoom video:

bit.ly/ParkinsonsOcala

Meeting ID: 826 954 475 Password: 915665

11:30 a.m. April 24: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, based out of Punta Gorda

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin:414386656#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDPuntaGorda2

Meeting ID: 414 386 656 Password: 857191

Noon April 24: Mind and Motion: Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group, based out of Ocala

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin:265531222#

Join Zoom video:

bit.ly/ParkinsonsOcala2

Meeting ID: 265 531 222 Password: 230599

1 p.m. April 24: Parkinson’s Virtual PD Power Hour Support Group: Advanced stage, North Port based group

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 849698693#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsNP3

Meeting ID: 849 698 693 Password: 544753

2:30 p.m. April 24: Parkinson’s Virtual Care Partner Connection Support Group: Advanced stage, North Port based group

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 446189123#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsNP4

Meeting ID: 446 189 123 Password: 241008

1 p.m. April 27: Parkinson’s Virtual Combined Support Group: PWP’s and Care Partners, based out of St Petersburg in Partnership with Suncoast Support Group and Dr. Carol Pappas

By phone: Dial: 19292056099 Pin: 645200827#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/ParkinsonsStPete

Meeting ID: 645 200 827 Password: 124096

Educational Programs

11 a.m. April 2: Parkinson’s Virtual Cafe with Christine Alexander and Laugh to Feel Good

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 964787369#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDLaugh

Meeting ID: 964 787 369 Password: 448685

1:30 p.m. April 2: Parkinson’s Virtual Wellness Series: Living in the Moment, Strategies for Joy with Chelsea Dooley

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 563725178#

Join Zoom video: bit.ly/PDWellness

Meeting ID: 563 725 178 Password: 433105

1:30 p.m. April 8: Parkinson’s Wellness Club: Relaxation Methods: Yoga and Meditation with Rebeka Mars

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 197770199#

Join Zoom video: https://bit.ly/3aHZOie

Meeting ID: 197 770 199 Password: 139797

2:30 p.m. April 11: Virtual Education Series, Parkinson’s Disease 101

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 259339678#

Join Zoom video: https://bit.ly/2wdTEr4

Meeting ID: 259 339 678 Password: 416444

1 p.m. April 13: Virtual Parkinson’s Education Forum: Veterans Services for PD

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 236421189#

Join Zoom video: https://bit.ly/2JyFnIt

Meeting ID: 236 421 189 Password: 969279

1:30 p.m. April 14: Virtual Parkinson’s Education Forum: Living Safely at Home, with occupational therapist Margaret Clarke of Encompass Health

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 354494817#

Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/354494817?pwd=OHVveWhOS204ZEF4c1N4Z3A0VUhJQT09

Meeting ID: 354 494 817 Password: 737632

10 a.m. April 15: Parkinson’s Wellness Club: Relaxation Methods: Yoga and Meditation with Rebeka Mars

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 197770199#

Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/197770199?pwd=V2VZT0YrelFGckNMNGdzMW5peGdoZz09

Meeting ID: 197 770 199 Password: 139797

11 a.m. April 16: Parkinson’s Virtual Cafe with Christine Alexander and Laugh to Feel Good

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 325573266#

Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/325573266?pwd=R2o0L0VTT2pBTTZtRkc5Y3BheDBwUT09

Meeting ID: 325 573 266 Password: 009642

3 p.m. April 20: Parkinson’s Virtual Movers and Shakers Education Program: Living Safely at Home, with occupational therapist, Margaret Clarke of Encompass Health

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 632802281#

Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/632802281?pwd=NEo0dHNGVExteSs5Z1BHZWlEbGF0dz09

Meeting ID: 632 802 281 Password: 814563

Therapeutic Programs

10:45 a.m.-noon April 7: Dancing through Parkinson’s with Cynthia from Mindful Moves

By phone: Video only for safety reasons

Join Zoom Video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/149743674?pwd=dGpoK29GOFRYYm1CaTQ2ay9jMWtDdz09

Meeting ID: 149 743 674 Password: 536836

1:30-3 p.m. April 10: Creative Connection: Virtual Expressive Arts for PD with Linda Odom from Encompass Health

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 823681348#

Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/823681348?pwd=ckJpa2ZReWJkRVlKVzZVcDl5d0NHQT09

Meeting ID: 823 681 348 Password: 093738

10:45 a.m.-noon April 14: Dancing through Parkinson’s with Cynthia from Mindful Moves

By phone: Video only for safety reasons

Join Zoom Video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/149743674?pwd=dGpoK29GOFRYYm1CaTQ2ay9jMWtDdz09

Meeting ID: 149 743 674 Password: 536836

1:30-3 p.m. April 17: Creative Connection: Virtual Expressive Arts for PD with Linda Odom from Encompass Health

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 823681348#

Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/823681348?pwd=ckJpa2ZReWJkRVlKVzZVcDl5d0NHQT09

Meeting ID: 823 681 348 Password: 093738

10:45 a.m.-noon April 21: Dancing through Parkinson’s with Cynthia from Mindful Moves

By phone: Video only for safety reasons

Join Zoom Video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/149743674?pwd=dGpoK29GOFRYYm1CaTQ2ay9jMWtDdz09

Meeting ID: 149 743 674 Password: 536836

1:30-3 p.m. April 24: Creative Connection: Virtual Expressive Arts for PD with Linda Odom from Encompass Health

By phone: Dial 19292056099 Pin: 823681348#

Join Zoom video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/823681348?pwd=ckJpa2ZReWJkRVlKVzZVcDl5d0NHQT09

Meeting ID: 823 681 348 Password: 093738

10:45 a.m.-noon April 28: Dancing through Parkinson’s with Cynthia from Mindful Moves

By phone: Video only for safety reasons

Join Zoom Video: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/149743674?pwd=dGpoK29GOFRYYm1CaTQ2ay9jMWtDdz09

Meeting ID: 149 743 674 Password: 536836

