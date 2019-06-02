New award-winning administrator at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center

Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, a facility serving the active and aging population, welcomes their new award-winning Administrator, Heather Szmigiel.
For her administrative performance at Port Charlotte Rehab Center, Szmigiel was given an award by Clear Choice Health Care (CCHC), a senior management health care company that annually gives one award to a facility that exemplifies customer satisfaction, quality of care, and promotes the physical, social, and emotional well-being of patients and residents.
The award is given annually to an administrator and their facility that successfully serve long-term and post- acute care patients.
The staff and organization outperformed approximately 90 percent of companies that are overseen by Clear Choice Health Care management company.
Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center’s consistent rise in status dynamically couples with outfitting their innovative gym with two therapy pools and equipment that is recognized or awarded by the International Council on Active Aging, a large association that leads and defines the active- aging industry.
In Szmigiel’s 15 years of dedicated work, she’s also been endorsed by others in the industry that are highly adept in leadership and management.
“I am humbled to be recognized by Clear Choice for my focus on patient happiness and satisfaction,” Szmigiel said.
“Center on the patient, and all else will follow,” she says. Heather focuses on patient happiness and her teams’ job satisfaction to arrive at superior outcomes.
“When my team is happy, the patient is happy,” Heather said. She believes the business will take care of itself if patient needs are prioritized, and she considers that paramount for being great at patient care.
Within her facility, she gets stellar marks from her patients and residents for her efforts in reaching out to family and having a knack for uncovering an opportunity for fellowship and follow-up.
Being an administrator is a natural fit because it’s her DNA — her mother was also a successful administrator.
At Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center, Szmigiel is looking forward to further progressing rehabilitative enrichment and bringing measurable results to the community she serves. “I am grateful for the opportunity to be able to advocate for the needs of our patients, and bring the highest quality in patient care,” she says.
Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center offers rehabilitative outpatient and inpatient services for short- or long-term care. They’re located at 25325 Rampart Boulevard in Port Charlotte. For a private tour or more information, call 941-629-7466.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.