Future medical breakthroughs will rely less on traditional drug-based therapies but to a greater extent on harnessing the body’s ability to heal itself.
New technology is available to stimulate the body’s ability to heal injuries that otherwise would not heal or heal much slower. Laser activated Platelet Rich Plasma commonly referred to as “LPRP,’ is a non-operative, permanent solution for conditions such as arthritis and ligament/tendon sprains, tears and neuropathy. LPRP laser therapy is superior to drugs and many times surgery.
PRP combined with painless applications of specifically designed, near infrared laser protocol are performed to promote tissue repair and accelerate healing. The specific wavelength of the laser has been fine-tuned to accelerate healing, by activating internal cellular structures that promote healing. Laser activated PRP therapy is effective inhealing a variety of ailments including:
• arthritis, knee, shoulder, ankles, feet and hands
• peripheral neuropathy
• tendon injuries
• plantar fasciitis (heel spurs)
• soft tissue injuries
• diabetic wounds
Platelets are rich in growth and healing factors which means, on average, an injured individual can get back to a pain-free life in four to six weeks.
LPRP was made popular by professional athletes and weekend warriors through its treatment of season-ending symptoms including swelling, stiffness, inflammation, tenderness and pain.
PRP laser technology offers patients with a long-lasting, permanent solution that will not wear off over time as with a traditional pain injection. For this reason, the use of LPRP could help a patient avoid joint replacement surgery, and potentially foot, shoulder, knee or hand surgery. With any treatment option, the effectiveness of the treatment depends upon the severity of the injury.
Many traditional, non-operative treatment options concentrate on relieving pain, without fixing the underlying cause.
Creation of PRP is simple, painless and conveniently done at an office visit. The entire process of drawing blood to solution preparation takes approximately 25-30 minutes.
The injection process does not take more than an hour, which includes the creation of the PRP. The platelet-rich portion is collected and injected back into the injured tendon, ligament, muscle, joint or nerve that has been determined to be a source of pain and is not-healing appropriately.
In the extremities, ultrasound-guidance is commonly used to inject PRP into the appropriate tendon, ligament or joint that is being targeted.
Injections are performed under image guidance to assure precise placement of PRP. The number of injections varies based on each patient’s individualized condition but typically range anywhere from two to six injections done over time. Patients typically experience significant reduction in pain after the first or second injection.
Generally speaking PRP injections are not painful, however the discomfort level depends on the part of the body being treated. Injections into the joint are of minimal discomfort. There is sometimes a small amount of pain after the procedure, however this does not last more than a few days and can be minimized with Tylenol. It is critical to avoid anti-inflammatory medications such as Aleve, Motrin. These drugs may impede the healing process and interfere with the laser application to repair damaged cells.
The benefit to LPRP therapy is unlike other treatments, has a sustained outcome and is categorized as a permanent fix.
The timeframe for experiencing results is dependent upon the area of injury and the extent of the injury. On average, most patients start to see signs of improvement in the form of reduced pain or increased function within four to six weeks. Continuing a well-designed course of laser therapy and avoidance of aggressive physical activity or overloading the injected tissues is advised in the weeks that follow the injections. This is done to allow the tissues to heal best.
Dr. Michael Metyk is located at 3191 Harbor Blvd., Unit D, Port Charlotte.
