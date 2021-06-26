New technology at Fawcett Memorial Hospital detects early stage lung cancer

Dr. Edgardo Soto de la Rosa, pulmonologist, performs a minimally invasive robotic-assisted bronchoscopy at Fawcett Memorial Hospital.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

Fawcett Memorial Hospital is proud to be the first hospital in Charlotte County to offer miminally invasive robotic-assisted bronchoscopy for patients with lung nodules.

“Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, more than breast, colon and prostate cancers combined,” said Michael Ehrat, CEO at Fawcett Memorial Hospital. “A large contributing factor is lung cancer has no symptoms in its early stages. This innovative technology provides improved vision, reach and control for bronchoscopic procedures and holds potential for an earlier diagnosis. We are excited and proud to bring this life-saving technology to our communities.”

There are a variety of diagnostic options currently available for lung cancer, but all have limitations in accuracy, safety or invasiveness. Robotic-assisted bronchoscopy is a newer technology that allows for earlier detection of lung cancer with greater accuracy. This minimally invasive procedure is safer than CT-guided lung biopsy and unlike a traditional bronchoscopy, the robotic platform gives the physician the ability to obtain tissue samples of small and hard-to-reach nodules in the lung to determine an accurate and timely diagnosis.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments